

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - MicroCloud Hologram Inc. (HOLO) has committed up to $200 million toward bitcoin and cryptocurrency-related securities derivatives as part of its capital reserve strategy.



The company has already generated $34.02 million in investment income from these assets as of July 11.



With $394 million in cash reserves, the Shenzhen-based tech firm plans to use these funds to support crypto investments and advance development in blockchain, quantum computing, quantum holography, and AI-driven augmented reality.



The investments will focus on high-potential cryptocurrencies and derivatives tied to influential digital assets, aimed at diversifying HOLO's financial portfolio and enhancing risk management.



MicroCloud specializes in holographic technology, offering advanced solutions such as holographic LiDAR, imaging systems, and digital twin services, primarily for applications like driver assistance systems. It has developed a proprietary digital twin resource library.



The company views its entry into crypto markets as both a diversification strategy and a step toward gaining insights into digital asset dynamics, positioning itself for future growth in the sector.



HOLO currently trades at $6.73 or 11.41% higher on the NasdaqCM.



