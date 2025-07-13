

SEATTLE (dpa-AFX) - Amazon announced today that Prime Day 2025 was its biggest event ever, with customers saving billions across more than 35 product categories-more than in any previous Prime Day. This year's four-day sale broke records for sales volume and the number of items sold, surpassing all previous multi-day Prime Day events. Members saved big on best-selling brands like Dyson, medicube, and Philips Sonicare.



The E-commerce giant said that the Prime members scored deals across categories including electronics, beauty, and household essentials on best-selling products like Apple AirPods Pro 2, BIODANCE Bio Collagen Real Deep Mask, and Dawn Platinum Powerwash Dish Spray. Prime members purchased millions of Alexa-enabled devices, and the Ring Battery Doorbell and Fire TV Stick HD were two of the event's best-selling items.



According to the company, the recent Prime Day experience was enhanced by Alexa+-Amazon's next-generation personal assistant now available in Early Access to millions of customers-along with the AI-powered shopping assistant, Rufus, and AI Shopping Guides. The features helped customers easily discover deals and get product information, complementing the fast, free delivery that Prime members enjoy year-round.



