

MELBOURNE (dpa-AFX) - BHP (BHP.AX, BLT.L, BBL, BHP) announced that it has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding with FinDreams Battery Co., Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary of BYD Group. The partnership will explore powertrain battery solutions for heavy mining equipment and locomotives, supported by adjacent flash-charging infrastructure.



Additionally, the companies will assess the potential use of BYD commercial and light vehicles in BHP's mining operations to advance its diesel displacement strategy.



BHP noted that the strategic collaboration aims to identify technologies and pathways that further enable the decarbonisation of BHP's mining activities and contribute to a more sustainable future for the global resources industry.



