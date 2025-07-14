

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) Monday announced positive results from BaxHTN Phase III study of baxdrostat in patients with uncontrolled or treatment resistant hypertension. The study met its primary goal.



In the study, baxdrostat showed a statistically significant and clinically meaningful reduction in mean seated systolic blood pressure (SBP) compared with placebo. Further, the drug candidate was generally well tolerated with a favourable safety profile.



Baxdrostat is currently being evaluated in clinical studies as a monotherapy for hypertension and primary aldosteronism, and in combination with dapagliflozin for chronic kidney disease and the prevention of heart failure in high-risk hypertensive patients.



