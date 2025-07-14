Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 14, 2025) - Inspiration Energy Corp. (CSE: ISP) (WKN: A40GPX) (OTC Pink: ISPNF) ("Inspiration" or the "Company") is pleased to report that numerous gold-copper indicators are present from its recently completed Atomic Mineral Resonance Tomography ("AMRT") satellite survey over its 100%-owned Rottenstone North Gold Project (the "Project" or the "Property"), Northern Saskatchewan (see Inspiration news releases June 13 and July 11, 2025). As shown in Figure 1, these targets are located along Inspiration's eastern Property boundary with Ramp Metals Inc. ("Ramp"), and within a few kilometres of Ramp's Rush Cu-Au-Ag discovery (see Ramp's news release June 6, 2025). The majority of Inspiration's targets follow the eastern boundary, are along trend and parallel to the Rush trend, and offer excellent exploration potential. The Company is immediately formulating plans to test these high-priority targets with an upcoming drilling program (permits-pending).

Figure 1. Location of Inspiration's Rottenstone North Gold Project relative to Ramp Metals Inc.'s Rush Cu-Au-Ag discovery and target areas, including Ramp's discovery drill hole Ranger-01 at their Ranger Target. The yellow lines inside Inspiration's Property trace the geophysical targets from the satellite survey. Also shown is the historical Rottenstone Ni-Cu-PGE-Au Mine about 45 km northeast of the Property.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/11094/258640_a098db99d4514805_001full.jpg

Charles Dejardins, President of Inspiration Energy, stated, "The results from the recently completed cutting-edge AMRT satellite survey clearly show the highest priority geophysical trends, which combined with our geological interpretation of the area provide excellent exploration and drill targets. The southern grouping of high-priority targets are on trend with Ramp Metals Inc.'s "Rush Discovery" and the northern targets are only a few kilometres away from the Rush Discovery. We couldn't be more excited to drill-test this extremely exciting gold-copper prospect. Gold and Copper prices are at all-time highs and interest in the junior mining sector has significantly increased, making this a fantastic time to begin a maiden drilling program. Management is very optimistic in view of the results from the recent survey and with the potential of the Rottenstone North Gold-Copper Project.

Management cautions that past results or discoveries on properties near Inspiration's Project may not necessarily be indicative of mineralization on the Company's property. Only the planned drilling program and follow up field checking will confirm this exploration concept.

National Instrument 43-101 Disclosure

Dr. Scott Jobin-Bevans, P.Geo. (APEGS #82498), an Independent Advisor to the Company, is a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. Dr. Jobin-Bevans has reviewed and approved the technical content in this news release.

About Inspiration Energy Corp.

Inspiration Energy Corp. is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on acquiring, developing, and exploring high-potential resource assets. Its mission is to unlock value through strategic exploration and responsible development. The Company's flagship asset, the Rottenstone North Gold Project, is located approximately 115 kilometres north of La Ronge, Saskatchewan, and covers 4,512 hectares. It lies directly adjacent to Ramp Metals Inc., in a geologically active region with increasing exploration interest. Inspiration is advancing the Project using a combination of conventional and proprietary technologies, including the AMRT system, to efficiently define drill targets and drive future discovery. For more information, please refer to the Company's information available on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca).

