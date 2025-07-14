Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 14, 2025) - Li-FT Power Ltd. (TSXV: LIFT) (OTCQX: LIFFF) (FSE: WS0) ("LIFT" or the "Company")is pleased to announce that it has closed the previously announced definitive agreement with Power Metallic Mines Inc. (TSXV: PNPN) for the sale of a 100% interest in 313 claims from the Rupert Project, Quebec.

In consideration for the 313 claims, LIFT received:

C$700,000 in cash on closing

6,000,000 shares on closing, all of which are subject to a statutory hold period expiring on November 12, 2025, and ½ of which are subject to an additional contractual resale restriction ending on July 11, 2026, being the date which is 12 months from the closing.

Figure 1 - Location of LIFT's Rupert Project along with the 313 claims being sold to PNPN.



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8766/258676_b298443cc458b953_001full.jpg

LIFT's 6,000,000-share position in Power Metallic Mines represents approximately 2.6% of Power Metallic's outstanding shares, with an estimated current market value of C$7 million.

Francis MacDonald, CEO of LIFT comments, "We are pleased to complete this transaction with Power Metallic Mines, which allows us to unlock value from our portfolio while maintaining exposure to future exploration success in the region. This sale strengthens our balance sheet and provides us with additional flexibility to advance our core projects. We look forward to seeing the progress Power Metallic will make on these claims."

LIFT Announces DSU Grant

LIFT announces that it has granted a total of 20,407 Deferred Share Units ("DSU") to certain independent directors of the Company in lieu of director fees for the second quarter, at a fair market value of C$2.51 per DSU. The DSUs were granted in accordance with the Company's Omnibus Share Incentive Plan, which was approved by shareholders on May 8th, 2025.

Each DSU represents the right to receive one common share in the share capital of the Company. The DSUs vest one year from the grant date and are settled in accordance with the terms of the Company's Share Incentive Plan, a copy of which is available on the Company's SEDAR+ profile.

About LIFT

LIFT is a mineral exploration company engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and development of lithium pegmatite projects located in Canada. The Company's flagship project is the Yellowknife Lithium Project located in Northwest Territories, Canada. LIFT also holds three early-stage exploration properties in Quebec, Canada with excellent potential for the discovery of buried lithium pegmatites, as well as the Cali Project in Northwest Territories within the Little Nahanni Pegmatite Group.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements included in this press release constitute forward-looking information or statements (collectively, "forward-looking statements"), including those identified by the expressions "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "estimate", "expect", "intend", "may", "should" and similar expressions to the extent they relate to the Company or its management. The forward-looking statements are not historical facts but reflect current expectations regarding future results or events. This press release contains forward looking statements. These forward-looking statements and information reflect management's current beliefs and are based on assumptions made by and information currently available to the company with respect to the matter described in this new release.

Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, which are based on current expectations as of the date of this release and subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Additional information about these assumptions and risks and uncertainties is contained under "Risk Factors" in the Company's latest annual information form filed on March 21, 2025, which is available under the Company's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca, and in other filings that the Company has made and may make with applicable securities authorities in the future. Forward-looking statements contained herein are made only as to the date of this press release and we undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. We caution investors not to place considerable reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this press release.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

