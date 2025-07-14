Kesko Oyj: Kesko's sales in June

KESKO INVESTOR NEWS 14.7.2025 AT 8.00

Kesko's sales increased by 6.7% in June, or by 3.7% in comparable terms.

"Kesko's sales increased by 6.7% in June. Sales in grocery trade decreased and sales in building and technical trade and car trade increased. Sales to K Group grocery stores decreased, while Kespro's sales increased. In building and technical trade, sales increased especially in building and home improvement trade, underpinned by acquisitions. In car trade, sales increased in new and used cars and decreased in services. The number of delivery days was up by one year-on-year for Kespro and for building and technical trade in Finland and Sweden," says Kesko's President and CEO Jorma Rauhala.

Sales in the grocery trade division totalled €534.2 million in June, down by 0.3%. Sales to K Group grocery stores decreased by 1.0%. Sales in K-Citymarket's home and speciality goods trade (non-food) decreased. Kespro's sales increased by 2.6%.

Sales in the building and technical trade division totalled €441.8 million in June, up by 11.5%. In comparable terms, division sales increased by 4.1%. Sales in building and home improvement trade increased by 17.5%, or by 3.4% in comparable terms. In Denmark, Roslev Trælasthandel A/S has been part of Kesko as of 1 February 2025, CF Petersen & Søn A/S as of 1 May 2025, and Tømmergaarden A/‍S as of 1 June 2025. Sales in technical trade increased by 5.1% in comparable terms. Sales for the division increased in comparable terms by 3.2% in Finland, 0.3% in Sweden, 3.4% in Norway and 15.1% in Denmark.

Sales in the car trade division totalled €113.5 million in June, representing an increase of 28.4%. Car trade sales increased by 27.9% in comparable terms; sales increased in new and used cars, and decreased in services. Sports trade sales increased by 18.6%.

Kesko Group sales in June 2025 totalled €1,087.7 million, representing an increase of 6.7%.

Kesko Group sales in euros, excluding VAT, in June 2025:

June 2025 € million Change, % Comparable

change, % Grocery sales to K Group grocery stores and non-food sales, total 437.0 -1.0 -1.0 Kespro 97.2 +2.6 +2.6 Grocery trade, total 534.2 -0.3 -0.3 Building and home improvement trade 247.3 +17.5 +3.4 Technical trade 200.4 +5.1 +5.1 Building and technical trade, total 441.8 +11.5 +4.1 Car trade 103.6 +29.5 +27.9 Sports trade 10.0 +18.6 +18.6 Car trade, total 113.5 +28.4 +27.0 Common functions and eliminations -1.9 Grand total 1,087.7 +6.7 +3.7 Finland, total 824.9 +3.6 +3.4 Other countries, total 262.8 +18.0 +4.8 Grand total 1,087.7 +6.7 +3.7

Kesko Group sales in euros, excluding VAT, in April-June 2025:

1.4.-30.6.2025 € million Change, % Comparable

change, % Grocery sales to K Group grocery stores and non-food sales, total 1,337.8 +1.5 +1.5 Kespro 297.0 -0.5 -0.5 Grocery trade, total 1,634.8 +1.1 +1.1 Building and home improvement trade 710.8 +8.5 +0.8 Technical trade 585.4 -3.1 -3.3 Building and technical trade, total 1,277.2 +2.8 -1.3 Car trade 317.3 +19.7 +18.1 Sports trade 37.5 +3.1 +3.1 Car trade, total 354.8 +17.7 +16.3 Common functions and eliminations -5.9 Grand total 3,260.9 +3.4 +1.6 Finland, total 2,530.6 +2.3 +2.1 Other countries, total 730.3 +7.1 -0.3 Grand total 3,260.9 +3.4 +1.6

Kesko Group sales in euros, excluding VAT, in January-June 2025:

1.1.-30.6.2025 € million Change, % Comparable

change, % Grocery sales to K Group grocery stores and non-food sales, total 2,561.8 -0.2 -0.3 Kespro 582.4 -0.4 -0.4 Grocery trade, total 3,144.2 -0.3 -0.3 Building and home improvement trade 1,254.5 +11.2 +3.7 Technical trade 1,130.7 -1.2 -1.3 Building and technical trade, total 2,348.8 +4.8 +1.0 Car trade 591.4 +15.4 +13.9 Sports trade 79.7 +2.5 +2.5 Car trade, total 671.0 +13.7 +12.4 Common functions and eliminations -11.8 Grand total 6,152.2 +3.0 +1.4 Finland, total 4,833.2 +1.5 +1.3 Other countries, total 1,319.0 +9.1 +2.0 Grand total 6,152.2 +3.0 +1.4

Change % indicates the change when compared to the corresponding period of the previous year. The comparable change % has been calculated in local currencies and excluding the impact of acquisitions and divestments completed in 2024 and 2025.

The reported sales for Kesko Group include the acquisitions and divestments completed in 2024 and 2025 in accordance with the dates of completion. Davidsen Koncernen A/S in Denmark has been part of Kesko as of 1 February 2024. In between February and August 2024, the business operations of six Neste K service stations were transferred to Kesko. The acquisition of Autotalo Lohja in Finland was completed on 1 September 2024. Eight K-Rauta stores in Sweden were transferred under the K-Bygg chain in October-November 2024, and the operations of the

K-Rauta chain in Sweden were discontinued at the end of 2024. In Denmark, Roslev Trælasthandel A/S has been part of Kesko as of 1 February 2025, CF Petersen & Søn A/S as of 1 May 2025, and Tømmergaarden A/S as of 1 June 2025.

Number of delivery days in June 2025 compared to June 2024

June April-June January-June Grocery trade 0 -1 -1 Kespro +1 -1 -2 Building and technical trade, Finland +1 -1 -2 Building and technical trade, Sweden +1 -1 -2 Building and technical trade, Norway 0 -1 0 Building and technical trade, Denmark 0 0 0 Car trade service business +1 -1 -2

Saturdays are wholesale delivery days in grocery trade but not in Kespro, building and technical trade, or the car trade service business. Delivery days do not have a marked impact on new or used car sales. Under normal circumstances, one delivery day has an approximately 2-4 percentage point impact on Kesko's monthly sales, depending on the division.

Kesko publishes advance information on the retail sales of K Group stores quarterly in connection with interim reports.

Further information is available from Hanna Jaakkola, Vice President, Investor Relations, tel. +358 105 323 540, and Eva Kaukinen, Vice President, Group Controller, tel. +358 105 322 338.



