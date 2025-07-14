Iberdrola has started approval processes for a 1. 32 GW pumped-hydro storage project in Portugal. The Proyecto de Aprovechamiento Hidroeléctrico de Minhéu is set to become the country's largest facility of its kind once completed. From pv magazine Spain Iberdrola has initiated the environmental impact assessment (EIA) process for the Minhéu Hydroelectric Power Project, a pumped storage facility with 1,320 MW of installed capacity. If built, it would be the largest pumped-hydro station in Portugal. The Minhéu project is designed to complement Iberdrola's Alto Tâmega hydroelectric complex by increasing ...

