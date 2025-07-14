

WINONA (dpa-AFX) - Fastenal Co. (FAST) revealed a profit for its second quarter that Increases, from last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings totaled $330.3 million, or $0.29 per share. This compares with $292.7 million, or $0.25 per share, last year.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.28 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the period rose 8.6% to $2.080 billion from $1.916 billion last year.



Fastenal Co. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $330.3 Mln. vs. $292.7 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.29 vs. $0.25 last year. -Revenue: $2.080 Bln vs. $1.916 Bln last year.



