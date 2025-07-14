Anzeige
Diese Aktie zeigt die wissenschaftliche Schlagkraft hinter ihrer KI-gesteuerten Krebsforschung
WKN: A3DLRF | ISIN: SE0017766843 | Ticker-Symbol: OEA1
14.07.25
14.07.2025
OEM International AB: Interim report Q2 2025

Second quarter of 2025

  • Incoming orders rose by 3% to SEK 1,364 million (1,322)
  • Net sales rose marginally to SEK 1,337 million (1,331)
  • Operating profit fell by 5% to SEK 167 million (175)
  • EBITA was down 5% to SEK 176 million (185)
  • Profit after tax fell by 5% to SEK 133 million (139)
  • Earnings per share amounted to SEK 0.96 (1.01)

January - June 2025

  • Incoming orders rose 3% to SEK 2,765 million (2,673)
  • Net sales rose 2% to SEK 2,710 million (2,662)
  • Operating profit fell by 2% to SEK 364 million (371)
  • EBITA was down 2% to SEK 381 million (390)
  • Profit after tax fell by 3% to SEK 286 million (296)
  • Earnings per share were SEK 2.06 (2.14)

This information is information that OEM International is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out below, at 2025-07-14 11:00 CEST.

Contacts
For further information, please contact the Managing Director and CEO, Jörgen Zahlin, on +46 75-242 40 22, or via email at jorgen.zahlin@oem.se or the CFO, Rikard Tingvall, on +46 75-242 40 15, or via email at rikard.tingvall@oem.se.

About Us
OEM International is one of Europe's leading technology trading companies with 35 operating units in 15 countries. The group operates in the trade of components and systems from leading suppliers in selected markets in Europe. A well-structured local market organisation and efficient logistics make OEM a better alternative to the supplier's own sales organisations.
For more information see www.oem.se

