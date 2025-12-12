OEM International AB: OEM International acquire Multicomponent Norden AB

OEM International has today signed an agreement to acquire 100% of the shares in Multicomponent Norden AB. Multicomponent is a distributor of electronic components to electronics and appliance manufacturers across several sectors. The customer offering consists of standardized and custom components from leading manufacturers, primarily based in Asia. The company has annual sales of approximately SEK 120 million, with its headquarter and warehouse located in Mölndal, Gothenburg.

Multicomponent, which has been operating since 1998, holds a strong position in the Swedish market, particularly within display and HMI solutions. The product range complements the existing portfolio of OEM Electronics well. Our ambition is to leverage synergies such as product range development, market penetration, and supplier coordination, comments Jörgen Zahlin, Managing Director and CEO of OEM International.

The acquisition is expected to have a marginally positive impact on OEM's earnings during the current year.

The parties have signed a binding agreement, but the transaction is subject to approval by the Swedish Inspectorate of Strategic Products (ISP) in accordance with FDI legislation.

Contacts

For further information, please contact the Managing Director and CEO, Jörgen Zahlin, on +46 75-242 40 22, or via email at jorgen.zahlin@oem.se.

About Us

OEM International is one of Europe's leading technology trading companies with 35 operating units in 15 countries. The group operates in the trade of components and systems from leading suppliers in selected markets in Europe. A well-structured local market organisation and efficient logistics make OEM a better alternative to the supplier's own sales organisations.

For more information see www.oem.se