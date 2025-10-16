Anzeige
Donnerstag, 16.10.2025
Silber durchbricht 50 US-Dollar - Vizsla Royalties zählt zu den größten Gewinnern
WKN: A3DLRF | ISIN: SE0017766843 | Ticker-Symbol: OEA1
Frankfurt
16.10.25 | 11:45
12,260 Euro
+0,82 % +0,100
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
16.10.2025 14:00 Uhr
OEM International AB: Interim report

Q3 2025

Third quarter of 2025

  • Incoming orders rose by 1% to SEK 1,202 million (1,185)
  • Net sales rose 5% to SEK 1,280 million (1,222)
  • Operating profit rose by 4% to SEK 203 million (195)
  • EBITA rose 4% to SEK 212 million (204)
  • Profit after tax rose by 6% to SEK 161 million (152)
  • Earnings per share amounted to SEK 1.16 (1.09)

January - September 2025

  • Incoming orders rose 3% to SEK 3,967 million (3,858)
  • Net sales rose 3% to SEK 3,990 million (3,884)
  • Operating profit rose marginally to SEK 567 million (566)
  • EBITA amounted to SEK 594 million (594)
  • Profit after tax amounted to SEK 447 million (448)
  • Earnings per share were SEK 3.22 (3,23)

This information is information that OEM International is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out below, at 2025-10-16 14:00 CEST.

Contacts
For further information, please contact the Managing Director and CEO, Jörgen Zahlin, on +46 75-242 40 22, or via email at jorgen.zahlin@oem.se or the CFO, Rikard Tingvall, on +46 75-242 40 15, or via email at rikard.tingvall@oem.se.

About Us
OEM International is one of Europe's leading technology trading companies with 35 operating units in 15 countries. The group operates in the trade of components and systems from leading suppliers in selected markets in Europe. A well-structured local market organisation and efficient logistics make OEM a better alternative to the supplier's own sales organisations.
For more information see www.oem.se

