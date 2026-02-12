OEM International AB: OEM International acquires CRE8 Systems in Norway

OEM International has today, 12 February signed an agreement to acquire a majority of the shares in CRE8 Systems AS.

Incorrect closing date was stated in press release, dated 2026-02-12 at 12.54.

Closing date is on February 12.

