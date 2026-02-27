OEM International AB: OEM International acquires Ronnie Bergdahls Försäljnings AB

OEM International has today entered into an agreement to acquire 100% of the shares in Ronnie Bergdahls Försäljnings AB. Bergdahls is a distributor of lighting and emergency lighting products in the Nordic market. The company, with its 17 employees, is based in Linköping and has annual sales of approximately SEK 50 million.

"Bergdahls, which has been operating since 1992, is a well-known company within lighting in the Nordic market. Their strength primarily in emergency lighting means that, together with the other lighting companies in the OEM Group, we further broaden our product offering," comments Jörgen Zahlin, President and CEO of OEM International.

Closing date is 27 February and the acquisition is expected to have a marginally positive impact on OEM's earnings during the current year.

