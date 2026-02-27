Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 27.02.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Hochgradiger Fund in Kanada: Steht dieser Rohstoff-Explorer vor der Neubewertung?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3DLRF | ISIN: SE0017766843 | Ticker-Symbol: OEA1
Frankfurt
27.02.26 | 09:53
11,960 Euro
+2,22 % +0,260
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
OEM INTERNATIONAL AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
OEM INTERNATIONAL AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
12,32012,54017:34
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
27.02.2026 14:10 Uhr
22 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

OEM International AB: OEM International acquires Ronnie Bergdahls Försäljnings AB

OEM International has today entered into an agreement to acquire 100% of the shares in Ronnie Bergdahls Försäljnings AB. Bergdahls is a distributor of lighting and emergency lighting products in the Nordic market. The company, with its 17 employees, is based in Linköping and has annual sales of approximately SEK 50 million.

"Bergdahls, which has been operating since 1992, is a well-known company within lighting in the Nordic market. Their strength primarily in emergency lighting means that, together with the other lighting companies in the OEM Group, we further broaden our product offering," comments Jörgen Zahlin, President and CEO of OEM International.

Closing date is 27 February and the acquisition is expected to have a marginally positive impact on OEM's earnings during the current year.

OEM International AB (publ)

Contacts
For further information, please contact the Managing Director and CEO, Jörgen Zahlin, on +46 75-242 40 22, or via email at jorgen.zahlin@oem.se.

About Us
OEM International is one of Europe's leading technology trading companies with 37 operating units in 15 countries. The group operates in the trade of components and systems from leading suppliers in selected markets in Europe. A well-structured local market organisation and efficient logistics make OEM a better alternative to the supplier's own sales organisations.
For more information see www.oem.se

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Favoritenwechsel - diese 5 Werte sollten Anleger im Depot haben!
Das Börsenjahr 2026 ist für viele Anleger ernüchternd gestartet. Tech-Werte straucheln, der Nasdaq 100 tritt auf der Stelle und ausgerechnet alte Favoriten wie Microsoft und SAP rutschen zweistellig ab. KI ist plötzlich kein Rückenwind mehr, sondern ein Belastungsfaktor, weil Investoren beginnen, die finanzielle Nachhaltigkeit zu hinterfragen.

Gleichzeitig vollzieht sich an der Wall Street ein lautloser Favoritenwechsel. Während viele auf Wachstum setzen, feiern Value-Titel mit verlässlichen Cashflows ihr Comeback: Telekommunikation, Industrie, Energie, Pharma – die „Cashmaschinen“ der Realwirtschaft verdrängen hoch bewertete Hoffnungsträger.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau in dieses neue Marktbild passen: solide, günstig bewertet und mit attraktiver Dividende. Werte, die nicht nur laufende Erträge liefern, sondern auch bei Marktkorrekturen Sicherheit bieten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Value-Zug 2026 endgültig abfährt!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit gratis verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.