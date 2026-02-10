OEM International AB: OEM International appoints Henrik Forsberg Schoultz as Deputy CEO

OEM International AB ("OEM") has appointed Henrik Forsberg Schoultz as Deputy CEO. He will join OEM's Executive Management Team beginning of April 2026.

In his role as Deputy CEO, Henrik will work closely with CEO Jörgen Zahlin and the rest of the management team to further develop OEM's group strategy, accelerate value-accretive capital deployment through M&A, and support the long-term performance and scaling of the company's decentralised business portfolio.

Henrik brings significant experience from sustainable value creation in acquisition-driven organisations, with a strong focus on the development of entrepreneurial businesses in decentralised environments. He has held senior leadership and investment roles at Neudi & Co and Nordstjernan, having started his career at McKinsey & Company. Most recently, he served as President and CEO of CellMark AB.

CEO Jörgen Zahlin comments: "I am very pleased to welcome Henrik to OEM. He brings a rare combination of strategic perspective, M&A experience and leadership experience from developing entrepreneurial businesses in decentralised environments. His experience will be valuable as we further develop OEM's group strategy and accelerate earnings growth in line with our increased ambition."

Henrik Forsberg Schoultz says: "OEM has a strong entrepreneurial culture and a proven, decentralised business model with a long and strong track record of value creation. I am pleased to join the company and look forward to working closely with Jörgen and the rest of the organisation to further develop the strategy, support the continued development of the group companies and accelerate the pace of capital deployment."

Contacts

For further information, please contact Christopher Norbye, Chairman of OEM International AB, +46 76-763 00 64.

About Us

OEM International is one of Europe's leading technology trading companies with 35 operating units in 15 countries. The group operates in the trade of components and systems from leading suppliers in selected markets in Europe. A well-structured local market organisation and efficient logistics make OEM a better alternative to the supplier's own sales organisations.

For more information see www.oem.se