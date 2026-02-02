OEM International AB: OEM International acquires Motion29 Ltd.

OEM International's British subsidiary, OEM Automatic Ltd, has today acquired 100% of the shares in Motion29 Ltd. Motion29 is a distributor within the industrial automation sector and has annual sales of approximately SEK 13 million, with headquarters and warehouse in Blackwood, Wales.

"Motion29, active since 2006, offers a strong product portfolio, particularly within safety and signalling solutions, which complements OEM Automatic UK's existing offering within the Sensors and Safety business area," says Jörgen Zahlin, Managing Director and CEO of OEM International.

Motion29 will be integrated into OEM Automatic UK's operations during 2026.

Closing date will be 2 February, and the acquisition is expected to have a marginally positive impact on OEM's earnings during the current year.

OEM International AB (publ)

For further information, please contact the Managing Director and CEO, Jörgen Zahlin, on +46 75-242 40 22, or via email at jorgen.zahlin@oem.se or the CFO, Rikard Tingvall, on +46 75-242 40 15, or via email at rikard.tingvall@oem.se.

