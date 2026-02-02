Anzeige
Montag, 02.02.2026
WKN: A3DLRF | ISIN: SE0017766843 | Ticker-Symbol: OEA1
Frankfurt
02.02.26 | 09:35
11,820 Euro
-1,99 % -0,240
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
OEM INTERNATIONAL AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
OEM INTERNATIONAL AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
12,20012,44016:52
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
02.02.2026 13:30 Uhr
27 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

OEM International AB: OEM International acquires Motion29 Ltd.

OEM International's British subsidiary, OEM Automatic Ltd, has today acquired 100% of the shares in Motion29 Ltd. Motion29 is a distributor within the industrial automation sector and has annual sales of approximately SEK 13 million, with headquarters and warehouse in Blackwood, Wales.

"Motion29, active since 2006, offers a strong product portfolio, particularly within safety and signalling solutions, which complements OEM Automatic UK's existing offering within the Sensors and Safety business area," says Jörgen Zahlin, Managing Director and CEO of OEM International.

Motion29 will be integrated into OEM Automatic UK's operations during 2026.

Closing date will be 2 February, and the acquisition is expected to have a marginally positive impact on OEM's earnings during the current year.
OEM International AB (publ)

Contacts
For further information, please contact the Managing Director and CEO, Jörgen Zahlin, on +46 75-242 40 22, or via email at jorgen.zahlin@oem.se or the CFO, Rikard Tingvall, on +46 75-242 40 15, or via email at rikard.tingvall@oem.se.

About Us
For more information see www.oem.se

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.