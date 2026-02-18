Anzeige
Mittwoch, 18.02.2026
WKN: A3DLRF | ISIN: SE0017766843 | Ticker-Symbol: OEA1
Frankfurt
18.02.26 | 08:18
11,480 Euro
+0,35 % +0,040
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
18.02.2026 14:00 Uhr
31 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

OEM International AB: Financial Statement

Full year 2025

Fourth quarter of 2025

  • Incoming orders rose by 5 % to SEK 1,371 million (1,307)
  • Net sales amounted to SEK 1,327 million (1,355)
  • Operating profit amounted to SEK 192 million (197)
  • EBITA amounted to SEK 202 million (206)
  • Profit after tax amounted to SEK 146 million (158)
  • Earnings per share amounted to SEK 1.05 (1.14)

January - December 2025

  • Incoming orders rose 3% to SEK 5,338 million (5,166)
  • Net sales rose 1% to SEK 5,317 million (5,239)
  • Operating profit amounted to SEK 759 million (763)
  • EBITA amounted to SEK 795 million (800)
  • Profit after tax amounted to SEK 593 million (606)
  • Earnings per share were SEK 4.27 (4.37)

This information is information that OEM International is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out below, at 2026-02-18 14:00 CET.

Contacts
For further information, please contact the Managing Director and CEO, Jörgen Zahlin, on +46 75-242 40 22, or via email at jorgen.zahlin@oem.se or the CFO, Rikard Tingvall, on +46 75-242 40 15, or via email at rikard.tingvall@oem.se.

About Us
OEM International is one of Europe's leading technology trading companies with 36 operating units in 15 countries. The group operates in the trade of components and systems from leading suppliers in selected markets in Europe. A well-structured local market organisation and efficient logistics make OEM a better alternative to the supplier's own sales organisations.
For more information see www.oem.se

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
