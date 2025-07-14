

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Medical technology company Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (ZBH), and Monogram Technologies Inc. (MGRM), an orthopedic robotics company, announced Monday they have entered into a definitive agreement for Zimmer Biomet to acquire Monogram for an upfront payment of $4.04 per share in cash, corresponding to an equity value of approximately $177 million and an enterprise value of approximately $168 million.



Monogram common stockholders will also receive a non-tradeable contingent value right (CVR) entitling the holder to receive up to $12.37 per share of common stock in cash if certain product development, regulatory and revenue milestones are achieved through 2030.



The respective boards of directors of Zimmer Biomet and Monogram have unanimously approved the proposed transaction. Zimmer Biomet plans to fund the proposed transaction through a combination of cash on the balance sheet and other available debt financing sources.



Monogram's semi- and fully autonomous robotic technologies are expected to add new and differentiated capabilities to expand Zimmer Biomet's flagship ROSA Robotics platform and broad suite of navigation and enabling technologies.



Additionally, Monogram is developing a fully autonomous version of the technology with the potential to significantly increase safety, efficiency and outcomes, as well as additional applications beyond TKA.



Upon closing of the proposed transaction, Zimmer Biomet expects to have a clear pathway to become the first and only company in orthopedics to offer a fully autonomous surgical robot.



The proposed transaction expands Zimmer Biomet's extensive suite of orthopedic robotics, enabling solutions and analytics to address the needs of surgeons pre-, intra- and post-operatively.



Zimmer Biomet expects the acquisition will contribute to revenue growth in 2027 and beyond by improving the Company's robotic knee adoption in the U.S.



Zimmer Biomet anticipates the acquisition will be neutral to adjusted earnings per share in 2025, 2026 and 2027, and accretive in 2028 and beyond. Additionally, the transaction is projected to generate high-single digit return on invested capital (ROIC) by year five, with an increasing contribution thereafter.



Closing of the proposed transaction is subject to receipt of required regulatory approvals, approval by Monogram's common stockholders and other customary closing conditions, and the merger is anticipated to close later this year.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News