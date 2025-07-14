Critical One Energy Inc.: Critical One Announces Airborne Geophysical Survey to Build on Existing Antimony Inventory

TORONTO, July 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Critical One Energy Inc. (formerly Madison Metals Inc.) ("Critical One" or the "Company") (CSE: CRTL) (OTCQB: MMTLF) (FSE: 4EF0), a leading Canadian exploration company focused on critical minerals, is pleased to announce the awarding of a contract to Geotech Ltd. to conduct an advanced airborne geophysical survey over its flagship Howells Lake Antimony-Gold Project ("Howells Lake Project") in Ontario, Canada. The survey aims to build on antimony discoveries announced in the Company's May 14, 2025 press release and to identify new high-priority antimony and gold targets, reinforcing Critical One's position as the operator of Canada's largest undeveloped antimony deposit.

"This state-of-the-art, highly advanced airborne geophysical survey program marks a significant step in unlocking the full potential of the Howells Lake Project," said Duane Parnham, Executive Chairman and CEO of Critical One. "By leveraging best-in-class technology, we aim to expand our antimony discoveries and pinpoint new gold targets, driving value for our stakeholders and contributing to North America's critical minerals supply chain."

Geotech is a globally recognized leader in airborne geophysical technologies. The survey will cover the entire 13,990-hectare Howells Lake Project, utilizing cutting-edge helicopter-borne VTEM (electromagnetic) and horizontal magnetic gradiometer technology to map subsurface geological structures at depths of 500 metres or more. This investment in the project follows the Company's antimony discovery successes and is deemed essential to defining potential locations to expand the extent of antimony and gold mineralization, both proximal to the known mineralization and across the property that covers more than 25 kilometres of favourable geological structure and domains.

Using the information it has assembled to date, Critical One has been able to define parameters in the general alteration package in the areas of the known antimony and gold mineralization that it can now use to look for other areas with similar signatures in overall geophysical data. With new and more detailed geophysical data, the Company will be in a position to quickly identify other areas with similar geophysical footprints proximal to the known antimony and gold mineralization.

Critical One is the first to control the entire area and explore for antimony and gold mineralization in 40 years. When the last exploration was undertaken in the vicinity of the known mineralization, antimony was valued at a fraction of its current price. The Geotech airborne survey that will commence this month will be the first airborne geophysical survey flown over the project area in more than two decades. The depth penetration, available computer modelling and the sophistication of the equipment will provide the Company with detailed, high-quality project data that will be of use for years to come in identifying high-quality targets and interpreting the structure and geology of the area as Critical One pursues new antimony and gold mineralization.

Antimony, a critical mineral essential for military defence, battery technologies, and flame retardants, is in high demand due to global supply constraints, with over 80% of the world's supply controlled by China and Russia. The Howells Lake Project, strategically located near Ontario's Ring of Fire corridor, positions Critical One to address the current supply chain challenge while advancing gold exploration in a tier-1 mining jurisdiction.

Qualified Person

Bruce Durham, P.Geo, a Qualified Person under NI 43-101, who is independent of the Company, has reviewed and approved the technical content of this news release as it pertains to the Howells Lake Project.

About Critical One Energy Inc.

Critical One Energy Inc. (formerly Madison Metals Inc.) is a forward-focused critical minerals and upstream energy company, powering the future of clean energy and advanced technologies. The addition of the Howells Lake Antimony-Gold Project broadens the Company's exposure to antimony, one of the most in-demand critical minerals. Backed by seasoned management expertise and prime resource assets, Critical One is strategically positioned to meet the rising global demand for critical minerals and metals. Its mine exploration portfolio is led by antimony-gold exploration potential in Canada and uranium investment interests in Namibia, Africa. By leveraging its technical, managerial, and financial expertise, the Company upgrades and creates high-value projects, thereby driving growth and delivering value to its shareholders.

Additional information about Critical One Energy Inc. can be found at criticaloneenergy.com and on the Company's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

For further information, please contact:

Duane Parnham

Executive Chairman & CEO

Critical One Energy Inc.

+1 (416) 489-0092

ir@criticaloneenergy.com

Media inquiries:

Adam Bello

Manager, Media & Analyst Relations

Primoris Group Inc.

+1 (416) 489-0092

media@primorisgroup.com

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor CIRO accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements contained herein that are not clearly historical in nature may constitute forward-looking information. In some cases, forward-looking information can be identified by words or phrases such as "may", "will", "expect", "likely", "should", "would", "plan", "anticipate", "intend", "potential", "proposed", "estimate", "believe" or the negative of these terms, or other similar words, expressions, and grammatical variations thereof, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" happen, or by discussions of strategy. Forward-looking information contained in this press release includes, but is not limited to, statements relating to the Company's business strategy and objectives.

Where the Company expresses or implies an expectation or belief as to future events or results, such expectation or belief is based on assumptions made in good faith and believed to have a reasonable basis. Such assumptions include, without limitation, that: the Company will have the resources required in order to conduct its business as currently operated.

However, forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors, which could cause actual results to differ materially from future results expressed, projected, or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks include, but are not limited to, risks relating to the mining industry in general, and other risks as described in the Company's continuous disclosure record on SEDAR+.

Accordingly, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements and the forward-looking statements contained in this press release are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained herein are made as at the date hereof and are based on the beliefs, estimates, expectations, and opinions of management on such date. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or revise any such forward-looking statements or any forward-looking statements contained in any other documents whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise or to explain any material difference between subsequent actual events and such forward-looking information, except as required under applicable securities law. Readers are cautioned to consider these and other factors, uncertainties, and potential events carefully and not to put undue reliance on forward-looking information.