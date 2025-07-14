

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NBIX) Monday reported new positive data from the Phase 3 CAHtalyst Adult study of Crenessity in adults with classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH).



Congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH) is a group of genetic disorders that affect the Congenital adrenal glands.



One-year data from CAHtalyst Adult study showed lasting reductions in the dose of glucocorticoid, a class of steroid hormones, and improvement in clinical outcomes in adults with classic CAH. the results build upon previously reported one-year data from CAHtalyst Pediatric study.



These results were presented at the Endocrine Society's Annual Meeting, ENDO 2025.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News