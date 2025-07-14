Tevogen Bio Inc: Tevogen.AI Builds Alpha Version of PredicTcell Model with Microsoft and Databricks; Observes Drastic Time Reduction in Target Analysis Translating to Potential Savings of Billions in Drug Development Costs

Tevogen.AI's model drastically reduces target analysis and has the potential to generate billions in cost savings across the healthcare system by streamlining early-stage drug discovery, reducing wet lab dependency, and accelerating timelines.

Beyond cost savings, Tevogen.AI leadership believes AI-driven drug discovery has the potential to generate billions in top line revenues for companies who are early adopters.

With virology datasets curated and alpha model created, Tevogen.AI will now apply PredicTcell to include oncology, expanding its scope and potentially accelerating cancer immunotherapy development.

WARREN, N.J., July 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tevogen ("Tevogen Bio Holdings Inc." or "Company") (Nasdaq: TVGN) today announced that its artificial intelligence initiative, Tevogen.AI, in collaboration with Microsoft (Nasdaq: MSFT) and Databricks, has successfully built the alpha version of its foundational PredicTcell model.

PredicTcell is powered by a robust and scalable data engineering pipeline. Utilizing machine learning and transformer architectures trained on a terabyte-scale dataset encompassing nearly a billion genetic and proteomic elements, the model enhances target discovery. Through parallel processing and distributed computing, Tevogen.AI dramatically reduces protein sequence analysis and peptide identification from months to hours.

"This achievement underscores Tevogen.AI's commitment to revolutionizing therapeutic development through AI-driven innovation," said Mittul Mehta, Chief Information Officer and Head of Tevogen.AI. "By significantly accelerating identification of immunologically active targets, PredicTcell enables a more efficient transition into clinical research, ultimately benefiting patients. We look forward to enhancing our datasets to include the spectrum of virology, oncology and neurology to further enhance the PredicTcell platform."

"Through the development and utilization of the PredicTcell platform we have uncovered new insights and are able to quickly analyze significantly larger datasets, potentially resulting in better accuracy and reduced time for wet lab testing," said Dr. Neal Flomenberg, Chief Research and Scientific Officer.

Additional developments from Tevogen.AI's platforms, including advancements in clinical trial optimization and patient market analysis through its complementary AdapTcell model, are planned to be announced in subsequent communications.



Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements, including without limitation statements relating to: Tevogen's plans for its research and manufacturing capabilities; expectations regarding future growth; expectations regarding the healthcare and biopharmaceutical industries; and Tevogen's development of, the potential benefits of, and patient access to its product candidates for the treatment of infectious diseases and cancer. Forward-looking statements can sometimes be identified by words such as "may," "could," "would," "expect," "anticipate," "possible," "potential," "goal," "opportunity," "project," "believe," "future," and similar words and expressions or their opposites. These statements are based on management's expectations, assumptions, estimates, projections and beliefs as of the date of this press release and are subject to a number of factors that involve known and unknown risks, delays, uncertainties and other factors not under the company's control that may cause actual results, performance or achievements of the company to be materially different from the results, performance or other expectations expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements.

Factors that could cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: that Tevogen will need to raise additional capital to execute its business plan, which may not be available on acceptable terms or at all; changes in the markets in which Tevogen competes, including with respect to its competitive landscape, technology evolution, or regulatory changes; changes in domestic and global general economic conditions; the risk that Tevogen may not be able to execute its growth strategies or may experience difficulties in managing its growth and expanding operations; the risk that Tevogen may not be able to develop and maintain effective internal controls; the failure to achieve Tevogen's commercialization and development plans and identify and realize additional opportunities, which may be affected by, among other things, competition, the ability of Tevogen to grow and manage growth economically and hire and retain key employees; the risk that Tevogen may fail to keep pace with rapid technological developments to provide new and innovative products and services or make substantial investments in unsuccessful new products and services; risks related to the ability to develop, license or acquire new therapeutics; the risk of regulatory lawsuits or proceedings relating to Tevogen's business; uncertainties inherent in the execution, cost, and completion of preclinical studies and clinical trials; risks related to regulatory review, approval and commercial development; risks associated with intellectual property protection; Tevogen's limited operating history; and those factors discussed or incorporated by reference in Tevogen's Annual Report on Form 10-K.

You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. Tevogen undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable law.

