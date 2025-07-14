Regulatory News:
Eurofins (Paris:ERF):
Name of the
Issuer
Identity code of the
Issuer
Day of the
transaction
Identity code of
the financial
instrument
Total daily
volume (in
number of
shares)
Daily
weighted
average
purchase
price of
the shares
Market
(MIC
Code)
EUROFINS
529900JEHFM47DYY3S57
07/07/2025
FR0014000MR3
10,000
60.4588
XPAR
EUROFINS
529900JEHFM47DYY3S57
08/07/2025
FR0014000MR3
10,000
59.5725
XPAR
EUROFINS
529900JEHFM47DYY3S57
09/07/2025
FR0014000MR3
20,000
59.8384
XPAR
EUROFINS
529900JEHFM47DYY3S57
10/07/2025
FR0014000MR3
20,000
60.0554
XPAR
EUROFINS
529900JEHFM47DYY3S57
11/07/2025
FR0014000MR3
10,000
60.5362
XPAR
TOTAL
70,000
60.0507
Transaction details
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) N° 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) a full breakdown of the individual trades are disclosed on Eurofins Scientific SE website: https://www.eurofins.com/investors/share-buy-back-programmes
