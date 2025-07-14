Regulatory News:

Eurofins (Paris:ERF):

Name of the Issuer Identity code of the Issuer Day of the transaction Identity code of the financial instrument Total daily volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average purchase price of the shares Market (MIC Code) EUROFINS 529900JEHFM47DYY3S57 07/07/2025 FR0014000MR3 10,000 60.4588 XPAR EUROFINS 529900JEHFM47DYY3S57 08/07/2025 FR0014000MR3 10,000 59.5725 XPAR EUROFINS 529900JEHFM47DYY3S57 09/07/2025 FR0014000MR3 20,000 59.8384 XPAR EUROFINS 529900JEHFM47DYY3S57 10/07/2025 FR0014000MR3 20,000 60.0554 XPAR EUROFINS 529900JEHFM47DYY3S57 11/07/2025 FR0014000MR3 10,000 60.5362 XPAR TOTAL 70,000 60.0507

Transaction details

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) N° 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) a full breakdown of the individual trades are disclosed on Eurofins Scientific SE website: https://www.eurofins.com/investors/share-buy-back-programmes

