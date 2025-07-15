

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - JLL (JLL) will host the Global Property Expo from July 18-20, 2025, at B2, Sands Expo & Convention Centre in Singapore.



Running daily from 10:00 AM to 8:00 PM with free entry, the event is designed to help Singaporeans explore residential property investment opportunities abroad.



The expo will feature over 30 exhibitors representing properties from more than 20 countries, including key markets like London, Lisbon, Bali, Dubai, Bangkok, Tokyo, and Boston. Highlights include DAMAC Properties' luxury waterfront developments and the Asia debut of THIRDHOME, showcasing a new global property investment model.



Daily talks from 11:00 AM to 6:30 PM will cover topics such as tokenized property ownership and international buying strategies. The Opening Ceremony on July 18 will feature a keynote by Adam Challis, JLL's UK Research & Strategy Head. The event will close with a live-streamed panel, 'Buyers' Toolkit,' offering a step-by-step guide to overseas ownership.



Attendees can consult on-site with developers, mortgage consultants, legal experts, and immigration advisors to understand residency-linked purchases and navigate the legal and financial landscape. The expo promises a one-stop hub for Singaporeans planning to invest in residential properties abroad.



Monday, JLL closed at $255.76, or 0.44% lower on the NYSE.



