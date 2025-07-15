Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 15, 2025) - Metavista3D Inc. (TSXV: DDD) (FSE: E3T) ("Metavista3D" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has engaged 3D Global GmBG, a German-based leading global provider of visual and 3D hardware technologies to support the integration of the Company's immersive display technology into an automotive 3-D e-mirror demonstration system.

The commissioned setup will feature a professional-grade stereo camera and 3-D display, enabling Metavista3D to take a significant step toward commercialization of its proprietary technology, and mark its entry into the growing automotive technology sector.

Digital mirror systems, which replace traditional rear-view mirrors with high-definition displays connected to external cameras, are increasingly being adopted in modern vehicles. These systems offer enhanced visibility and a wider field of view, contributing to improved driver awareness, safety and comfort. By integrating Metavista3D's immersive 3-D display technology, the system is expected to deliver further advancements in driver experience, system reliability, and road safety, bringing added value to both automotive manufacturers and consumers.

Jeff Carlson, CEO of Metavista3D explains: "With optimized 3-D technology, viewers experience a far more immersive and realistic perspective than with 2-D displays - an essential feature for eMirrors. Standard 2-D e-Mirrors cannot replicate the spatial depth and natural perception that a driver receives from a traditional mirror."

This initiative comes further to the Company's previous announcement that its wholly owned German subsidiary, psHolix AG, had filed a patent application with the German Patent and Trademark Office for its 3D e-Mirror technology, and represents a natural extension of Metavista3D's core capabilities and reinforces the Company's commitment to innovation. It builds upon Metavista3D's growing portfolio of research, development, and intellectual property in the field of advanced 3D visualization.

The total value of the engagement is €181,000 (approximately C$290,000) and consists of all hardware and software requirements to create, test and create a commercially marketable prototype. It is expected that a demo system will be ready in September 2025.

About Metavista3D

Metavista3D Inc., through its wholly owned subsidiary psHolix AG, is developing AI-driven, pseudo-holographic display technologies aimed at enabling glasses-free 3D visualization of spatial content. The Company holds a portfolio of over 20 patents related to this technology. For more information, visit www.metavista3D.com.

Metavista3D's shares are publicly traded and listed in Canada on the TSX-Venture Exchange under the ticker symbol DDD, and on the German Stock Exchange in Frankfurt and others under the ticker symbol E3T. Metavista3D's ISIN number is CA59142H1073 and German WKN number is A3EG0D.

SOURCE: Metavista3D, Inc.