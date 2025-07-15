Anzeige
Dienstag, 15.07.2025
15.07.2025 08:33 Uhr
Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Transaction in Own Shares 

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW) 
Transaction in Own Shares 
15-Jul-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Molten Ventures plc 
("Molten" or the "Company") 
 
  
 
Transaction in own shares 
 
  
 
Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW) announces that on 14 July 2025, Numis Securities Limited (trading as "Deutsche Numis"), 
purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as 
set out in the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 13 March 2025. 
 
  
 
Ordinary shares purchased: 
                             40,000 
  
 
Highest price paid per ordinary share: 
                             352.20p 
  
 
Lowest price paid per ordinary share: 
                             346.60p 
  
 
Volume weighted average price paid per ordinary share: 
                             349.8070p

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 8,442,711 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 180,603,739.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Date of purchases: 14/07/2025

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 40,000

Volume weighted average price (pence): 349.8070

Individual transactions 

Number of ordinary shares    Transaction  Time of transaction (UK   Transaction reference 
purchased            price     Time)            number           Trading venue 
                 (GBp share) 
 
 
700               347.80      08:21:23          00076227406TRLO0      XLON 
 
230               347.80      08:21:23          00076227407TRLO0      XLON 
 
700               349.20      08:36:41          00076227736TRLO0      XLON 
 
320               349.20      08:36:41          00076227737TRLO0      XLON 
 
1025               348.20      09:01:02          00076228255TRLO0      XLON 
 
1003               349.80      10:01:27          00076230053TRLO0      XLON 
 
326               349.60      10:01:32          00076230057TRLO0      XLON 
 
71                349.60      10:01:32          00076230058TRLO0      XLON 
 
971               348.80      10:02:27          00076230077TRLO0      XLON 
 
83                348.80      11:06:01          00076232169TRLO0      XLON 
 
340               348.80      11:06:01          00076232170TRLO0      XLON 
 
80                348.80      11:06:01          00076232171TRLO0      XLON 
 
596               348.40      11:06:46          00076232195TRLO0      XLON 
 
131               348.80      11:06:46          00076232196TRLO0      XLON 
 
71                348.80      11:06:46          00076232197TRLO0      XLON 
 
961               349.80      11:17:17          00076232467TRLO0      XLON 
 
1000               349.40      11:30:51          00076232737TRLO0      XLON 
 
840               349.20      11:31:25          00076232745TRLO0      XLON 
 
930               348.40      11:48:53          00076233051TRLO0      XLON 
 
700               347.80      11:48:53          00076233052TRLO0      XLON 
 
260               347.80      11:48:53          00076233053TRLO0      XLON 
 
1027               347.60      11:50:06          00076233075TRLO0      XLON 
 
856               346.60      12:07:46          00076233657TRLO0      XLON 
 
1027               348.00      12:31:18          00076234223TRLO0      XLON 
 
348               347.80      12:31:19          00076234224TRLO0      XLON 
 
400               347.80      12:31:19          00076234225TRLO0      XLON 
 
596               348.00      12:31:19          00076234226TRLO0      XLON 
 
1037               348.00      13:19:34          00076235107TRLO0      XLON 
 
313               348.60      13:19:55          00076235115TRLO0      XLON 
 
313               348.60      13:19:55          00076235116TRLO0      XLON 
 
886               348.40      13:26:07          00076235235TRLO0      XLON 
 
1019               348.00      13:30:25          00076235289TRLO0      XLON 
 
309               348.40      14:07:21          00076236436TRLO0      XLON 
 
21                348.40      14:07:21          00076236437TRLO0      XLON 
 
92                348.80      14:10:01          00076236482TRLO0      XLON 
 
250               348.80      14:25:11          00076236686TRLO0      XLON 
 
774               348.80      14:25:11          00076236687TRLO0      XLON 
 
863               348.60      14:25:11          00076236688TRLO0      XLON 
 
307               348.60      14:27:56          00076236747TRLO0      XLON 
 
281               348.60      14:30:22          00076236908TRLO0      XLON 
 
408               348.60      14:30:22          00076236910TRLO0      XLON 
 
22                351.00      14:37:11          00076237308TRLO0      XLON 
 
1016               351.40      14:38:02          00076237344TRLO0      XLON 
 
289               352.20      14:42:00          00076237603TRLO0      XLON 
 
655               352.20      14:43:26          00076237711TRLO0      XLON 
 
946               352.20      14:53:41          00076238290TRLO0      XLON 
 
895               351.60      14:55:41          00076238372TRLO0      XLON 
 
270               351.80      15:05:57          00076238730TRLO0      XLON 
 
26                350.80      15:11:45          00076238883TRLO0      XLON 
 
22                350.80      15:12:25          00076238917TRLO0      XLON 
 
22                350.80      15:14:05          00076238974TRLO0      XLON 
 
469               350.80      15:14:28          00076239005TRLO0      XLON 
 
345               350.80      15:14:36          00076239008TRLO0      XLON 
 
909               351.40      15:19:11          00076239236TRLO0      XLON 
 
439               351.40      15:21:11          00076239323TRLO0      XLON 
 
443               351.40      15:21:20          00076239330TRLO0      XLON 
 
866               351.40      15:24:24          00076239576TRLO0      XLON 
 
331               351.40      15:24:56          00076239594TRLO0      XLON 
 
654               351.40      15:24:56          00076239595TRLO0      XLON 
 
459               350.80      15:34:48          00076239987TRLO0      XLON 
 
69                350.80      15:34:48          00076239988TRLO0      XLON 
 
41                350.80      15:34:48          00076239989TRLO0      XLON 
 
24                350.80      15:34:48          00076239990TRLO0      XLON 
 
83                350.80      15:34:48          00076239991TRLO0      XLON 
 
66                351.00      15:46:29          00076240761TRLO0      XLON 
 
809               351.00      15:46:30          00076240762TRLO0      XLON

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

July 15, 2025 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
