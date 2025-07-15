Fastighets AB Balder: Fastighets AB Balder's (publ) Interim report January-June 2025

Profit from property management for the period amounted to SEK 3,394m (3,123). Profit from property management attributable to the parent company's shareholders amounted to SEK 3,158m (2,897), corresponding to an increase per share by 7% to SEK 2.65 (2.48).

Long term net asset value amounted to SEK 91.19 per share (85.44).

Rental income amounted to SEK 6,825m (6,314).

Profit after tax attributable to the parent company's shareholders amounted to SEK 3,461m (177) corresponding to SEK 2.91 per share (0.15).

Profit from property management for the period amounted to SEK 3,394m (3,123). Profit from property management attributable to the parent company's shareholders amounted to SEK 3,158m (2,897), corresponding to an increase per share of 7% to SEK 2.65 (2.48). Profit from property management includes SEK 973m (1,000) in respect of associated companies.

Net profit after tax for the period amounted to SEK 3,644m (382). Profit after tax attributable to the parent company's shareholders amounted to SEK 3,461m (177), corresponding to SEK 2.91 per share (0.15). Profit before tax was impacted by unrealised changes in the value of investment properties of SEK 1,306m (-899), realised changes in the value of investment properties of SEK 73m (2), profit from the sale of development properties SEK 6m (45), changes in value in interest rate derivatives and option component convertible of SEK -223m (-232) and profit from participations in associated companies of SEK 653m (-268).

"This summer marks 20 years since the inception of Balder in its current form, and what a journey it has been. From a few properties in a few locations in Sweden, to more than 1,900 properties in six countries. I'm excited about the next 20 years' development, and I look forward to working on maximising shareholder returns," says CEO Erik Selin.

Presentation of Balder's Interim report

On 15 July at 08:45 (CET), Balder's CEO Erik Selin and IR Jonas Erikson will be hosting an online presentation and telephone conference. The presentation will be held in English, and during the telephone conference there will be an opportunity for representatives from the financial market to ask questions.

Follow the webcast at https://balder.events.inderes.com/q2-report-2025.

Please register here to be able to ask questions during the conference call. Once you have registered, you will be sent a phone number and a conference ID.

Questions from the media are referred to Media Relations at press@balder.se.

The recorded presentation and telephone conference will subsequently be made available here.

For further information, please contact:

Jonas Erikson, IR, tel. +46 (0)76-765 50 88, jonas.erikson@balder.se

Erik Selin, CEO, tel. +46 (0)31-10 95 92, erik.selin@balder.se



This is information that Fastighets AB Balder (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 08.00 CET on July 15, 2025.

Fastighets AB Balder (publ) is a listed property company that owns, manages and develops residential and commercial properties in Sweden, Denmark, Finland, Norway, Germany and the United Kingdom. The head office is located in Gothenburg. As of 30 June 2025, the property portfolio had a value of SEK 226.1 billion. The Balder share is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm, Large Cap.