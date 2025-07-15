Swisscom's Successful Creation of Autonomous Network Domains to Accelerate Growth and Maximize Agility Recognized With Impact Innovation Award During DTW Ignite in Copenhagen

Netcracker Technology announced today that, along with its customer Swisscom, it has received the TM Forum Excellence Award for Impact Innovation during DTW Ignite in Copenhagen. The joint entry was recognized for Swisscom's groundbreaking operations transformation, which the operator embarked on to create more value for its customers and shareholders and drastically cut service delivery times.

With Netcracker as its strategic partner, Swisscom set out on an ambitious transformation program encompassing network and IT that would simplify its path to autonomous networking across the company. The approach was based on the decomposition of its OSS into many smaller autonomous operational domains based on the TM Forum ODA framework.

Using Netcracker's Domain Automation solution, IP Transport was the first domain to be fully modernized and automated, incorporating advanced intent-based Service Orchestration, real-time Resource Inventory and AI/ML. The cloud-native solution brought numerous benefits to Swisscom, including shorter time to market, increased service stability, cost reductions and improved efficiencies.

Swisscom and Netcracker further innovated with the creation of a domain automation blueprint to maximize tool sharing, best practices and standards across all domains. In addition, offering IT-as-a-Service allows domain teams to rapidly modernize and deploy additional domains to deliver efficient replication and scale across the organization.

"We've worked closely with Netcracker for years, and our bold transformation approach and proven success with the IP Transport domain is creating the path for autonomous networking company wide," said Rudolf Strijkers, Enterprise and Security Architect at Swisscom. "With modular architecture and IT-as-a-Service, we're accelerating domain and cross-domain automation to bring agility and efficiency across our business. We could not be more gratified to receive this very prestigious award as validation of our joint work with our partner Netcracker."

"The judges were very impressed with the significant improvements in service rollout, cost savings and advanced automation," said Joann O'Brien, VP, Digital Ecosystems at TM Forum. "We congratulate Netcracker and Swisscom on this groundbreaking project."

"Netcracker is proud to be part of Swisscom's pioneering work to modernize and automate its network through such an ambitious transformation," said Ari Banerjee Chief Strategy Officer at Netcracker. "Our deep collaboration together with our intelligent automation solutions are helping Swisscom achieve operational excellence that will help them stay at the forefront of innovation."

About Netcracker Technology

Netcracker Technology, a wholly-owned subsidiary of NEC Corporation, has the expertise, culture and resources to help service providers around the world transform their businesses to thrive in the digital economy. Our innovative solutions, value-driven services and unbroken delivery track record have enabled our customers to grow and succeed for more than three decades. With the latest technological advancements in key areas including 5G monetization, AI, automation and vertical industries, we help service providers to reach their transformation goals, advance their telco to techco evolution and realize business growth and profitability. To learn more, visit www.netcracker.com.

