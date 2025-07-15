Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 15, 2025) - Inverite Insights Inc. (CSE: INVR) (OTC Pink: INVRD) (FSE: 2V0) ("Inverite" or the "Company"), a leading AI-driven software provider utilizing real-time financial data to empower businesses to transact more effectively with consumers, announced two major product enhancements aimed at boosting fraud resilience and giving clients greater control over identity and bank verification processes across Canada. These innovations reinforce Inverite's dedication to delivering secure, accurate, and efficient tools for credit decisioning.

"In today's lending and identity landscape, security and precision cannot be optional - they have to be built-in," said Karim Nanji, CEO of Inverite. "These new features represent a significant step forward in empowering our partners to make faster, safer, and more informed decisions - while delivering a better experience to their customers."

Inverite's ID Verify solution now features sophisticated liveness check capabilities, surpassing standard document validation by ensuring a real human is present during the verification process. The upgraded liveness check provides stronger fraud protection by detecting spoofing attacks, photo-based fraud, and presentation attacks using advanced biometric signals. It enhances accuracy by confirming both the authenticity of ID documents and the presence of a live user, giving clients increased confidence in the verification results. The new process is also more streamlined, offering a seamless and intuitive single-step verification experience for end users. In addition, the system generates auditable records that support compliance requirements and reduce liability risks associated with fraudulent identities.

Inverite has also introduced new bank verification lifecycle event notifications, granting clients real-time insight into each verification attempt's stages and outcomes. This empowers lenders and fintech platforms to identify specific failure reasons, optimize user flows, and tailor communications accordingly. Among the key updates, clients will now see a fraud check status of either 'Approved' or 'Denied', depending on whether the ID document passed authenticity checks. Additionally, a liveness confidence score is returned, indicating how certain the system is that a real person completed the verification. Clients can define their own risk thresholds and flag verifications for review based on lower confidence levels.

These improvements allow for more tailored workflows and can significantly reduce onboarding drop-off rates. Importantly, these enhancements maintain a privacy-first approach: only anonymized Customer IDs are shared, and all sensitive data remains fully encrypted and secure. "These updates reflect our ongoing commitment to helping clients stay ahead of evolving fraud threats while delivering a frictionless, secure experience to their customers," said Jim Chan, CTO of Inverite. "We're proud to provide tools that empower smarter decisions and stronger protection in real time."

About Inverite Insights Inc.

Inverite Insights Inc. ("Inverite") (CSE: INVR) (OTC Pink: INVRD) (FSE: 2V0) is a Vancouver-based, AI-driven software provider specializing in real-time financial data. With a vast database of over 27.5 billion financial data points from more than seven million unique Canadian consumers transactions, Inverite empowers businesses to transact more effectively with consumers through innovative solutions for data enrichment, identity, risk management and compliance.

For further information about Inverite, please visit: inverite.com .

