Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 7, 2025) - Inverite Insights Inc. (CSE: INVR) (OTC Pink: INVRD) (FSE: 2V0) ("Inverite"), is a leading AI-driven software provider utilizing real-time financial data to empower businesses to transact more effectively with consumers, is pleased to announce its engagement with Usolve Financial ("Usolve"), an Ontario based alternative lender offering online lending along with 11 brick and-mortar locations specializing in payday, personal and auto equity loans.

Through this engagement, Usolve will be leveraging Inverite's proprietary Bank Verification product, along with the integrated Data Enrichment feature, to support and enhance its adjudication process with the consumer. In addition to lending, Usolve offers a suite of financial services, including cheque cashing and money transfers to family, friends and 3rd parties. Inverite's AI based Open Banking Ready Platform provides a scalable, cost-effective, solution that enables clients to grow and expand their financial services offerings with minimal latency or connectivity concerns.

"At Usolve, our goal is to make borrowing easier, faster, and more transparent for everyday Canadians," said Nelson Belchior, Principal at Usolve. "By integrating Inverite's technology, we are strengthening our ability to assess risk in real time. This also allows us to deliver a more seamless experience to our customers, whether online or in person."

"We're excited to partner with Usolve Financial as they continue to expand access to responsible credit solutions in Ontario. Our Bank Verification and Data Enrichment tools are designed to bring greater clarity, speed, and confidence to the adjudication process by helping lenders make more informed decisions with less friction," said Karim Nanji, Inverite CEO.

In addition to the above, Inverite announces that an insider has subscribed for $30,000 in Convertible Debentures ("CD's") pursuant to the private placement (the "Placement") announced on June 23, 2025 (see news release for CD terms). If all the $30,000 in CD's, which if converted in their first year at $0.32/unit would yield a number of underlying common shares representing approximately 0.23% of the then-issued common shares as of the closing, and, if the underlying warrants are also exercised, an aggregate number of common shares representing approximately 0.45% of the then-issued common shares as of the closing. The participation by the insider constitutes a "related party transaction" within the meaning of the policies of the CSE and Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101"). The Company is relying upon the exemptions from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements pursuant to sections 5.5(a) and (b), and 5.7(1)(a), respectively, of MI 61-101 on the basis that neither the fair market value of the subject matter of, nor the fair market value of the consideration for, the transaction insofar as it involves interested parties (within the meaning of MI 61-101) in the Placement exceeds 25% of the Company's market capitalization, and on the basis that no securities of the Company are listed or quoted on certain stock exchanges as specified in MI 61-101.

About Usolve Financial:

Usolve Financial is an Ontario-based financial services provider dedicated to helping individuals access fast, flexible funding when they need it most. With a focus on transparency, value, and exceptional service, Usolve offers a range of products including payday loans, personal loans, car equity loans, cheque cashing, and Western Union money transfers. Usolve is committed to serving the financial needs of Ontario residents with honesty, speed, and care by providing the money clients need to keep moving forward.

For further information about Usolve Financial, please visit: usolvefinancial.ca.

About Inverite Insights Inc.

Inverite Insights Inc. (CSE: INVR) (OTC Pink: INVRD) (FSE: 2V0) ("Inverite") is a Vancouver-based, AI-driven software provider specializing in real-time financial data. With a vast database of over 28 billion financial data points from more than seven million unique Canadian consumers requests, Inverite empowers businesses to transact more effectively with consumers through innovative solutions for data enrichment, identity, risk management and compliance.

For further information about Inverite, please visit: inveriteinsights.com.

