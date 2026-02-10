Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 10, 2026) - Inverite Insights Inc. (CSE: INVR) (OTC Pink: INVRF) (FSE: 2V0) ("Inverite"), a Canadian risk infrastructure company providing real-time financial data and decisioning signals, specializing in real-time bank verification, income and affordability analytics, and AI-driven risk-modeling and fraud-prevention solutions, will attend the Canadian Lenders Association's ("CLA") Automotive Finance Canada 2026 conference on February 10, 2026, in Toronto.

Automotive Finance Canada is a national event that brings together lenders, insurers, and technology providers across the auto finance ecosystem, with a focus on sector priorities including fraud, digital transformation, regulatory roadblocks, and shifting consumer online behaviours.

"In automotive finance, the industry is being asked to do two things at once: approve customers faster and with less friction, while defending against increasingly sophisticated fraud," said Karim Nanji, Chief Executive Officer of Inverite.

"Fraud typologies at origination are evolving rapidly: synthetic identities, document manipulation, and more advanced impersonation tactics are becoming more prevalent, and that creates real operational pressure for lenders and dealer partners."

Inverite will engage with industry leaders on the practical realities of modern auto finance underwriting and onboarding, where omnichannel experiences, automated decisioning, and stronger identity and financial verification workflows must be balanced with explainability, compliance requirements, and front-line operational adoption. Inverite believes that faster approvals do not need to come at the expense of stronger controls, and that the path forward is a risk infrastructure approach that improves decision quality early in the customer journey, before exceptions, manual reviews, and losses accumulate.

"We're excited to attend Automotive Finance Canada 2026 because it brings the right stakeholders into the same room: lenders, dealers, platforms, and policymakers. Our view is that the next phase of progress comes from working together to modernize approvals using better, earlier, and more decision-ready signals so lenders can streamline legitimate applications while reducing fraud risk and protecting portfolio quality," Karim said.

About Inverite Insights Inc.

Inverite Insights Inc. (CSE: INVR) (OTC Pink: INVRF) (FSE: 2V0) is a Canadian risk infrastructure company providing real-time financial data and decisioning signals, specializing in real-time bank verification, income and affordability analytics, and AI-driven risk-modeling and fraud-prevention solutions used by fintechs, lenders, and financial institutions across Canada.

For more information, visit www.inveriteinsights.com.

About Automotive Finance Canada 2026

Automotive Finance Canada 2026 is hosted by the Canadian Lenders Association and is scheduled for February 10, 2026. The conference convenes Canada's auto finance ecosystem to discuss strategic challenges and opportunities impacting the sector, including fraud prevention, digital transformation, regulatory change, and evolving consumer behaviour.

For more information, visit: https://financeevents.ca/events/2026-automotive-finance-canada/

About the Canadian Lenders Association (CLA)

The Canadian Lenders Association is a borrower-centric organization representing Canada's lending ecosystem, with a focus on policy, advocacy, standards, and innovation. The CLA vets and accredits lender-class members through certification criteria intended to promote responsible lending practices and consumer protection.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider/Market Maker (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release, nor has in any way passed upon the merits of the proposed transaction nor approved or disapproved the contents of this press release.

Forward-Looking Statements: This news release may include forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties. All statements within, other than statements of historical fact, are to be considered forward-looking. Although the Company believes that any forward-looking statements in this news release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that any such forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate. The Company cautions readers that all forward-looking statements, are based on assumptions none of which can be assured and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements represent management's best judgment based on information currently available. Readers are advised to rely on their own evaluation of such risks and uncertainties and should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

The forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof and no undertaking is given to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws or the CSE. The forward-looking statements or information contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/283377

Source: Inverite Insights Inc.