Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 5, 2026) - Inverite Insights Inc. (CSE: INVR) (OTC Pink: INVRF) (FSE: 2V0) ("Inverite") a Canadian risk infrastructure company providing real-time financial data and decisioning signals, specializing in real-time bank verification, income and affordability analytics, and AI-driven risk-modeling and fraud-prevention solutions, today announced that Pay2Day Inc. ("Pay2Day") has signed a renewed agreement with Inverite to serve as its primary bank verification provider, with the transition beginning in January and becoming effective February 1, following the completion of a third-party provider evaluation period

Pay2Day, a growing Canadian lender operating both online and through 35 physical branches in Ontario, BC, Alberta and Nova Scotia, conducted an extended assessment of alternative bank-data providers over the past year. Following that review, the company elected to return to Inverite after determining that operational reliability, data consistency, and support responsiveness were critical to maintaining efficient frontline lending workflows.

"Technology in this space isn't just about access to bank data - it's about how usable, timely, and dependable that data is in production," added Nanji. "Our focus has always been on making sure lenders have clear, consistent signals and real human support behind them so their teams can operate with confidence."

During its evaluation period, Pay2Day evaluated the operational capabilities needed to support scalable customer onboarding and loan adjudication, including reliable data signals, responsive support, and efficient implementation. Following that review, Pay2Day renewed its agreement with Inverite, reflecting confidence in Inverite's ability to deliver the consistency and support required for high-volume lending workflows.

"Accurate bank data is only part of the equation - how fast problems get solved matters just as much," said Steve Martins, Vice President of Retail Operations, Pay2day. "Inverite's team has always been accessible and accountable, which gives our branches and customers confidence."

Inverite continues to invest in improvements across its bank verification, transaction categorization, and risk intelligence platforms, including user-experience enhancements, continuous model retraining, and customer-driven quality assurance processes designed to reduce friction and support lenders operating at scale.

As Pay2Day transitions back to Inverite in early 2026, the partnership reflects a broader trend across the lending market: in an increasingly data-driven ecosystem, operational trust and support responsiveness are becoming as important as the data itself.

About Inverite Insights Inc.

Inverite Insights Inc. (CSE: INVR) (OTC Pink: INVRF) (FSE: 2V0) is a Canadian risk infrastructure company providing real-time financial data and decisioning signals, specializing in real-time bank verification, income and affordability analytics, and AI-driven risk-modeling and fraud-prevention solutions used by fintechs, lenders, and financial institutions across Canada.

For more information, visit www.inveriteinsights.com

LinkedIn

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider/Market Maker (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release, nor has in any way passed upon the merits of the proposed transaction nor approved or disapproved the contents of this press release.

Forward-Looking Statements: This news release may include forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties. All statements within, other than statements of historical fact, are to be considered forward-looking. Although the Company believes that any forward-looking statements in this news release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that any such forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate. The Company cautions readers that all forward-looking statements, are based on assumptions none of which can be assured and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements represent management's best judgment based on information currently available. Readers are advised to rely on their own evaluation of such risks and uncertainties and should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

The forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof and no undertaking is given to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws or the CSE. The forward-looking statements or information contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/282801

Source: Inverite Insights Inc.