Verification Fee Revenue increased by 23% for the 12-month period ending March 31, 2025.

Operating Expenses decreased by 25% over the same period.

Settlement of $1.35M in debt for Shares.

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 30, 2025) - Inverite Insights Inc. (CSE: INVR) (OTC Pink: INVRD) (FSE: 2V0) ("Inverite"), a leading AI-driven software provider utilizing real-time financial data to empower businesses to transact more effectively with consumers, announces its comparative 12-month audited financial results for the year ended March 31, 2025 and 15 months ending March 31, 2024.

Key financial highlights for the comparative 12-month period ended March 31, 2025 (15-month - March 31, 2024) include:

During the 12-month year-end, ending March 31, 2025, Inverite saw continued revenue growth with its opening banking platform, along with cost efficiencies in both operating expenses and financing costs.

Revenue

The Company generated total revenues of $1,242,529 (March 31, 2024 - $1,554,062), representing a decrease of 20%. The decrease in revenue was primarily due to 2024 being a 15-month period, compared to the standard 12-month period in 2025.

The Company generated verification fee revenue of $1,198,377 (March 31, 2024 - $1,204,267), a decrease of $5,890 or 0.49%. This slight decline is attributed to the fact that the 2024 fiscal year covered a 15-month period, whereas the 2025 fiscal year covered the standard 12 months. On a comparable basis, the 12-month period ending March 31, 2024, generated $975,235 of verification revenue, representing an increase of $223,142 or 23%.

Operating Expenses

For the year ended March 31, 2025, operating expenses were $3,830,740, representing a decrease of $1,289,753 or 25% compared to $5,120,493 in 15 months period ended March 31, 2024.

The Company provides the following detailed information on variances and components of operating expenses:

Cost of processing and services of $331,797 (March 31, 2024 - $318,904) increased by $12,893 or 4% driven by a higher volume of transactions and an increase in cloud platform fees. On a comparable basis, the 12-month period ending March 31, 2024, cost was $241,348, representing an increase of $90,449 primarily due to the increase in cloud server fees.

of $331,797 (March 31, 2024 - $318,904) increased by $12,893 or 4% driven by a higher volume of transactions and an increase in cloud platform fees. On a comparable basis, the 12-month period ending March 31, 2024, cost was $241,348, representing an increase of $90,449 primarily due to the increase in cloud server fees. Bad debts expense and allowance for loan impairment of $1,622 (March 31, 2024 - $69,895) decreased by $68,273, or 98%, due to lower loan loss provisions associated with a lower loan portfolio value for its inactive Fast-Track loan program. On a comparable basis, the 12-month period ending March 31, 2024, cost was $43,408 representing a decrease of $41,786.

of $1,622 (March 31, 2024 - $69,895) decreased by $68,273, or 98%, due to lower loan loss provisions associated with a lower loan portfolio value for its inactive Fast-Track loan program. On a comparable basis, the 12-month period ending March 31, 2024, cost was $43,408 representing a decrease of $41,786. Consulting fees of $563,297 (March 31, 2024 - $798,510) decreased by $235,213, or 29%, related to external consultants that the Company engaged with. On a comparable basis, the 12-month period ending March 31, 2024 cost was $643,327, representing a decrease of $80,030.

of $563,297 (March 31, 2024 - $798,510) decreased by $235,213, or 29%, related to external consultants that the Company engaged with. On a comparable basis, the 12-month period ending March 31, 2024 cost was $643,327, representing a decrease of $80,030. Investor relations expense of $97,542 (March 31, 2024 - $154,049) decreased by $56,507, or 37%, related to investor relations activities. On a comparable basis, the 12-month period ending March 31, 2024, cost was $127,573 representing a decrease of $30,031.

of $97,542 (March 31, 2024 - $154,049) decreased by $56,507, or 37%, related to investor relations activities. On a comparable basis, the 12-month period ending March 31, 2024, cost was $127,573 representing a decrease of $30,031. Marketing expenses of $108,554 (March 31, 2024 - $259,062) decreased by $150,508, or 58%, related to discontinuing Accumulate.ai operations which incurred additional marketing services expenses to support its operations. On a comparable basis, the 12-month period ending March 31, 2024, cost was $243,573, representing a decrease of $135,019.

of $108,554 (March 31, 2024 - $259,062) decreased by $150,508, or 58%, related to discontinuing Accumulate.ai operations which incurred additional marketing services expenses to support its operations. On a comparable basis, the 12-month period ending March 31, 2024, cost was $243,573, representing a decrease of $135,019. Professional fees of $154,433 (March 31, 2024 - $318,228) decreased by $163,795, or 51%, related to legal and audit fees. On a comparable basis, the 12-month period ending March 31, 2024, cost was $220,735, representing a decrease of $66,302.

of $154,433 (March 31, 2024 - $318,228) decreased by $163,795, or 51%, related to legal and audit fees. On a comparable basis, the 12-month period ending March 31, 2024, cost was $220,735, representing a decrease of $66,302. Salaries and benefits of $1,266,735 (March 31, 2024 - $1,789,232) decreased by $522,497, or 29%, due to the reduction of employees. On a comparable basis, the 12-month period ending March 31, 2024, expense was $1,358,554, representing a decrease of $91,819.

of $1,266,735 (March 31, 2024 - $1,789,232) decreased by $522,497, or 29%, due to the reduction of employees. On a comparable basis, the 12-month period ending March 31, 2024, expense was $1,358,554, representing a decrease of $91,819. Software and platform technology services of $291,902 (March 31, 2024 - $454,501) decreased by $162,599, or 36%, related to technology and software costs associated with providing the Company's products and services. On a comparable basis, the 12-month period ending March 31, 2024, expense was $325,155, representing a decrease of $33,253.

Key financial highlights for the 3-month period ended March 31, 2025, include:

Revenue

The Company generated total revenues of $285,273 (March 31, 2024 - $293,663), representing a decrease of 3% over the comparable year and was due to the lower revenue generated from the Company's other revenue generating products that have been discontinued.

The Company generated verification fee revenue of $278,998 (March 31, 2024 - $267,931) representing an increase of 4% and mainly due to increased transaction volumes on the Inverite Verification platform.

Operating Expenses

Operating expenses decreased by $51,052, or 5%, to $1,050,896 (March 31, 2024 - $1,101,948), as the Company continued to focus on efficiency and cost reduction.

The Company provides the following detailed information on variances and components of operating expenses:

Cost of processing and services of $79,261 (March 31, 2024 - $59,023) increased by $20,238, or 34%, driven by a higher volume of transactions and an increase in cloud server fees.

of $79,261 (March 31, 2024 - $59,023) increased by $20,238, or 34%, driven by a higher volume of transactions and an increase in cloud server fees. Administration costs of $50,153 (March 31, 2024 - $53,227) decreased by $3,074, or 6%, due to streamlining costs and improved efficiencies implemented by management. Administration costs are mostly comprised of office expenses, rent, telephone and utilities.

of $50,153 (March 31, 2024 - $53,227) decreased by $3,074, or 6%, due to streamlining costs and improved efficiencies implemented by management. Administration costs are mostly comprised of office expenses, rent, telephone and utilities. Bad debts and allowance for loan impairment of reversal of $29,509 (March 31, 2024 - loss of $11,434) due to lower loan loss provisions associated with a lower loan portfolio value for its inactive Fast-Track loan program and the recovery of previously written off loans.

of reversal of $29,509 (March 31, 2024 - loss of $11,434) due to lower loan loss provisions associated with a lower loan portfolio value for its inactive Fast-Track loan program and the recovery of previously written off loans. Consulting fees of $145,584 (March 31, 2024 - $142,091) which is comparable to prior period.

of $145,584 (March 31, 2024 - $142,091) which is comparable to prior period. Investor relations fee s of $820 (March 31, 2024 - $51,018) decreased by $50,198, or 98%, as the Company decreased its investor activities.

s of $820 (March 31, 2024 - $51,018) decreased by $50,198, or 98%, as the Company decreased its investor activities. Marketing fees of $22,476 (March 31, 2024 - $46,906) decreased by $24,430, or 52%, as the Company discontinued Accumulate.ai business.

of $22,476 (March 31, 2024 - $46,906) decreased by $24,430, or 52%, as the Company discontinued Accumulate.ai business. Professional fees of $34,500 (March 31, 2024 - $47,644) decreased by $13,144, or 28%, related to legal and audit fees.

of $34,500 (March 31, 2024 - $47,644) decreased by $13,144, or 28%, related to legal and audit fees. Salaries and benefits of $328,811 (March 31, 2024 - $327,650) which is comparable to prior period.

of $328,811 (March 31, 2024 - $327,650) which is comparable to prior period. Software and platform technology services of $136,943 (March 31, 2024 - $67,534) an increase of $69,409, or 103%, primarily due to higher expenditures related to data science initiatives.

"This past year demonstrated the power of staying focused on what we do best. We achieved 23% growth in verification fee revenue and reduced operating expenses by 25%-clear proof that our AI-driven platform is both gaining market traction and scaling efficiently. By streamlining our business, exiting non-core initiatives, and doubling down on data enrichment, we've set the stage for sustainable, high-margin growth. These results reaffirm our belief that financial discipline and product excellence are the cornerstones of long-term value creation." Karim Nanji, CEO, Inverite Insights.

A comprehensive discussion of Inverite's financial position and results of operations is provided in the condensed consolidated interim financial statements and management's discussion and analysis for the fifteen-month period ended March 31, 2025, are filed on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

About Inverite Insights Inc.

Inverite Insights Inc. ("Inverite") (CSE: INVR) (OTC Pink: INVRD) (FSE: 2V0) is a Vancouver-based, AI-driven software provider specializing in real-time financial data. With a vast database of over 27.5 billion financial data points from more than seven million unique Canadian consumers requests, Inverite empowers businesses to transact more effectively with consumers through innovative solutions for data enrichment, identity, risk management and compliance.

