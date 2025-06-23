Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 23, 2025) - Inverite Insights Inc. (CSE: INVR) (OTC Pink: INVRD) (FSE: 2V00) ("Inverite" or the "Company"), Canada's first standalone AI-driven credit assessment platform that uses comprehensive financial data to make smarter, faster, and more inclusive lending decisions, is pleased to announce two transformative partnerships to accelerate the Company's growth trajectory following record-breaking performance that saw May 2025 mark the highest revenue month in Company history.

Unlike traditional credit scoring systems that rely on limited credit bureau data, Inverite's next-generation platform analyzes real-time financial behavior patterns to unlock lending opportunities for Canada's 12 million financially underserved but financially capable consumers. These partnerships will strengthen Inverite's mission to revolutionize credit assessment while capitalizing on the rapidly expanding alternative lending market.

Partnership with 108 Securities Inc.

Inverite has entered into a comprehensive partnership with 108 Securities Inc., an independent boutique investment bank with strong Equity Capital Markets capabilities. Under this strategic alliance, 108 Securities will provide:

Marketing for a $4 million Convertible Debenture Financing to fuel platform expansion and market penetration initiatives

to fuel platform expansion and market penetration initiatives Dedicated Equity Research Coverage to enhance institutional investor awareness and understanding of the market opportunity

to enhance institutional investor awareness and understanding of the market opportunity Comprehensive Corporate Development Consultancy services to strengthen stakeholder communications and strategic positioning

services to strengthen stakeholder communications and strategic positioning Access to The Investor Coliseum, a digital investor relations platform, expanding Inverite's reach within this community

"Our firm was attracted to Inverite based on the depth and caliber of the management and leadership team, the quality of their product-market fit, and the broader addressable 'underbanked' market where they can capture a meaningful stake in one of the fastest-growing fintech sectors across North America," said Michael Crowley, President of 108 Securities. "Technology continues to reshape where we work and how we earn our livings, and with governments introducing specific legislation to implement open banking-consumer-driven banking that allows Canadians to share their financial data with third parties beyond traditional banks, enormous opportunities are emerging. This regulatory shift enables workers in the gig economy to access credit that may be inaccessible through traditional legacy credit rating platforms."

Terms of the engagement with 108 Securities:

Fiscal Advisory Fee - The Company has agreed to pay 108 Securities an Advisory Fee of $50,000.

- The Company has agreed to pay 108 Securities an Advisory Fee of $50,000. Up to $4M Convertible Debenture Offering 108 Securities is the exclusive agent for the offering, on a best-efforts basis Company will pay a Fee of 8% in cash and 8% in finder warrants on the Debentures sold by 108 Securities. Each finder warrant will be exercisable at $0.32 for a period of 2 years after the closing into a unit comprised of: If the finder warrant is exercised in the first year of its term, one common share and a further warrant exercisable into a common share at a price of $0.40 until the date that is three years after the closing: If the finder warrant is exercised in the second year of its term, one common share and a further warrant exercisable into a common share at a price of $0.50 until the date that is three years after the closing. Company will pay half of the above Fee on President's List subscribers. No Fees will be paid on subscriptions by directors, officers and other insiders of the Company, employees of the Company, any person conducting investor relations for or on behalf of the Company and on a finder's own subscriptions or subscriptions by finder's own associates, affiliates or personnel. Subject to the closing of the Offering, 108 shall have a right of first refusal to lead any future financing by the Company for a period of 12 months.

Dedicated Equity Research Coverage The Company will pay 108 Securities a fee of $25,000 for the preparation of an initiating report plus $7,500 for updated quarterly reports for a term of one year.

Comprehensive Communications and Corporate Development Consultancy The Company will pay 108 Securities a fee of $7,500 per month for a guaranteed term of one year and then on a month-to-month basis.



Terms of Convertible Debenture Offering

Issue price - $1,000 per Debenture

Maturity Date - 36 months from the date of issuance

Coupon - 12% paid semi-annually. In the first year of the term, the Company retains the option to at any time pay any accrued interest in cash or shares based on the previous 5-day VWAP closing price of the shares on the Exchange prior to the payment dates.

Conversion Right - The Debenture holder has the option to convert the principal amount of the Debenture into units comprised of a common share and one warrant exercisable to purchase a common share, at a conversion price per unit and the warrant exercisable as follows: If the Debenture is converted in the first year of its term, at a conversion price of $0.32 per unit, with the warrant exercisable at $0.40 until the date that is three years after the closing If the Debenture is converted in the second year of its term, at a conversion price of $0.40 per unit, with the warrant exercisable at $0.50 until the date that is four years after the closing If the Debenture is converted in the third year of its term, at a conversion price of $0.50 per unit, with the warrant exercisable at $0.62 until the date that is five years after the closing.

Forced Conversion - After the first anniversary of the Closing Date, the Company will have the option to force the conversion of the Debenture if the Company's Common Shares trade or close on the Exchange, for a period of 10 consecutive days, at a 35% or greater premium to the Conversion Price in effect on the first day of such 10 consecutive day period.

After the first anniversary of the Closing Date, the Company may at any time repay all or any amount of the Debenture without penalty

Use of Proceeds - The net proceeds of the Offering will be used to fund ongoing development costs in the Inverite Platform and products; key hires sales and marketing development along with general working capital.

Partnership with PRVN Creative Inc

Engagement Fee - The Company has agreed to pay PRVN Creative a consultancy fee in the amount of $60,000. The engagement with PRVN Creative was an intensive 4-week process to reach a strategic alignment. All future services will be provided on mutually agreed terms.

Inverite has also partnered with PRVN Creative Inc., a creative solutions provider that delivers top-tier talent through intensive sprint-based engagements. This unique partnership will provide Inverite and 108 Securities' portfolio companies with unprecedented access to expertise typically reserved for Fortune 500 companies and North America's top consumer-facing brands.

PRVN's roster of top strategic and creative professionals across North America represents a disruptive force in both the private and public company communities, addressing critical gaps in:

Strategic communication expertise spanning corporate communications, internal alignment, and customer engagement initiatives that drive revenue growth

spanning corporate communications, internal alignment, and customer engagement initiatives that drive revenue growth Market and consumer research capabilities often reserved for North America's top consumer-facing brands

often reserved for North America's top consumer-facing brands Business strategy and consulting services from industry veterans with decades of C-Suite experience

from industry veterans with decades of C-Suite experience Creative platform development that differentiates companies in competitive markets

"Access to world-class creative talent has traditionally been a barrier for emerging companies," said Jay Bertram, Managing Partner at PRVN and Chief Marketing Officer at 108 Securities. "This partnership ensures that innovative companies can compete on equal footing with established players when it comes to market positioning and brand development."

Strategic Value Creation

These partnerships position Inverite at the centre of an integrated ecosystem designed to accelerate growth for innovative financial technology companies. The combination of 108's capital markets expertise and PRVN's creative capabilities creates a unique value proposition that addresses both the financial and communication challenges facing growth-stage companies.

"We're not just adding service providers-we're building a strategic alliance that fundamentally changes how we approach market expansion," added Nanji. "Having access to both institutional-grade financial advisory services and top-tier marketing talent gives us a competitive advantage that extends far beyond traditional vendor relationships."

Market Timing and Unprecedented Opportunity

This announcement comes as Inverite continues to demonstrate strong momentum, having recently achieved record revenue and transaction volumes. The Company's proprietary credit assessment platform is increasingly being recognized by the alternative credit industry that services more than 78M non-prime, underbanked and credit-invisible consumers representing a Total Addressable Market ("TAM") in excess of $239B, as critical infrastructure for North America's alternative credit market, helping lenders dramatically reduce default rates while expanding access to these consumers.

The timing could not be better. As demonstrated by recent fintech success stories like Chime Financial Inc. (NASDAQ: CHYM)-which has recently completed their IPO at an $11.2 billion valuation by serving 8.6 million underbanked customers in the U.S.-the market for inclusive financial services is experiencing explosive growth. Inverite is positioned to capture significant value in Canada's equivalent market by solving the fundamental challenge that has prevented broader financial inclusion: accurate credit assessment of non-traditional borrowers.

The non-prime credit market is rapidly expanding. While conventional credit bureaus rely on limited historical data that often results in automatic rejections for gig workers, newcomers, and consumers with thin credit files, Inverite's AI-driven platform analyzes comprehensive real-time data through open banking frameworks to provide credit assessment decisions. Essentially, Inverite enables lenders to confidently say 'YES' to loan applications that legacy credit platforms would automatically reject, unlocking a multi-billion-dollar market of creditworthy but underserved consumers.

These partnerships position Inverite to capitalize on the convergence of open banking, AI-driven risk assessment, and embedded finance solutions that are transforming the Canadian financial services landscape. By providing lenders with a comprehensive alternative to traditional credit scoring, Inverite enables the kind of inclusive financial products that are driving billion-dollar valuations in the fintech sector.

About the 108 Securities

108 Securities Inc. is an independent boutique investment bank with strong Equity Capital Markets capabilities, specializing in taking carefully curated companies through the transition from private to fully compliant public issuers. Founded in 2011, 108 Securities provides comprehensive investment banking, strategic planning, and advisory services to growth-focused technology companies.

About the PRVN Creative Inc.

PRVN Creative Inc. revolutionizes how brands access top creative talent through intensive sprint-based engagements that deliver breakthrough thinking at unprecedented speed. Founded by industry veterans, PRVN provides access to creative and strategic expertise typically only available to Fortune 500 companies.

About Inverite Insights Inc.

Inverite Insights Inc. (CSE: INVR) (OTC Pink: INVRD) (FSE: 2V00) is a Vancouver-based fintech company that has developed Canada's most comprehensive AI-driven credit assessment platform. Using a vast database of over 27.5 billion financial data points from more than seven million unique Canadian consumer transactions, Inverite's standalone platform enables lenders to make more accurate, inclusive credit decisions by analyzing real-time financial behavior patterns rather than relying solely on traditional credit bureau data.

The Company's next-generation approach to credit assessment empowers financial institutions to safely extend credit to Canada's financially capable but underserved population, unlocking significant market opportunities while driving financial inclusion.

