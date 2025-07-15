Anzeige
date 2025-07-15
WKN: A0MVGW | ISIN: FO0000000088 | Ticker-Symbol: BNW
Berlin
15.07.25 | 14:13
25,400 Euro
-1,17 % -0,300
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
FOROYA BANKI P/F Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FOROYA BANKI P/F 5-Tage-Chart
15.07.2025 10:30 Uhr
Føroya Banki P/F: Føroya Banki revises its 2025 net profit guidance upwards

15.7.2025 10:27:08 CEST | Føroya Banki | Inside information

Company announcement no. 9/2025

Føroya Banki is revising its 2025 net profit guidance from the earlier
announced range of DKK 210-240m to DKK 235-265m.

The financial results for the first six months are better than anticipated due to strong insurance results, growth in business activity and low impairment charges, reflecting the robust credit quality of the loan portfolio. In addition, the Bank benefited from extraordinary income originating from the bank's ownership in sector companies and from the sale of one of its branch offices.

Notwithstanding the macroeconomic uncertainty related to the development of interest rates, geopolitical risks and the risk of intensified global trade tensions, the expectations for the second half of 2025 are positive.

The Bank will announce its 2025 half-year results on 5 August.

Contact information
Turið F. Arge, CEO, phone (+298) 230 678

