Føroya Banki P/F: Satisfactory Q1 financial results

30.4.2025 08:00:00 CEST | Føroya Banki | Interim report (Q1 and Q3)

Announcement no. 6/2025

"Today, we can present a satisfactory profit after tax of DKK 61m for the first quarter. The first three months of the year were characterised by increasing customer numbers and decent growth across deposits, lending and mortgage credit. Interest, fee and insurance activity incomes were a little above expectations due, in particular, to higher lending growth and a solid insurance result. Costs were in line with expectations, while impairment charge levels reflect the still sound creditworthiness of our customers. Our ongoing work to develop excellent digital solutions for our customers passed yet another milestone with the launch of a new chatbot designed to make being a customer of the Bank easier - and which is also the first chatbot that can understand and respond to customers' enquiries in Faroese. We have a positive outlook on the rest of the year, though with the proviso that we have not yet felt the full impact of the ongoing rate cuts or of the potential negative economic consequences of the current geopolitical unrest and the risk of an intensified trade war," says Turið F. Arge, CEO Føroya Banki.

Highlights from Føroya Banki's interim report for Q1 2025

DKKm Q1 2025 Q1 2024 Index Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Index Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Net interest income 76 92 83 76 78 98 87 90 92 Net fee and commission income 20 19 102 20 19 103 18 17 19 Net insurance income 16 12 131 16 10 151 20 15 12 Other operating income (less reclassification) 13 11 117 13 9 138 10 10 11 Operating income 125 135 93 125 117 106 135 132 135 Operating costs -69 -65 106 -69 -72 96 -69 -68 -65 Profit before impairment charges 56 70 80 56 46 123 66 63 70 Impairment charges, net -5 -23 22 -5 11 -45 6 7 -23 Operating profit 51 47 107 51 57 89 72 70 47 Non-recurring items 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Profit before investment portfolio earnings and tax 51 47 107 51 57 89 72 70 47 Investment portfolio earnings 25 23 109 25 31 81 48 35 23 Profit before tax 76 70 108 76 88 86 119 105 70 Tax 15 15 98 15 15 97 23 18 15 Net profit 61 55 111 61 72 84 96 87 55 Loans and advances 9.272 8.915 104 9.272 9.086 102 9.072 9.023 8.915 Deposits and other debt 10.306 8.930 115 10.306 10.007 103 9.359 9.180 8.930 Mortgage credit 2.906 2.621 111 2.906 2.741 106 2.579 2.585 2.621 Equity 1.788 1.824 98 1.788 2.076 86 2.004 1.909 1.824 Total capital ratio, incl. MREL capital, % 36,0 39,9 36,0 36,3 37,9 40,8 39,9 CET 1 capital, % 23,5 25,0 23,5 23,8 25,1 25,6 25,0 ROE, % 12,6 12,0 12,6 14,2 19,6 18,6 12,0 ROE, excl. one-offs, % 12,6 12,0 12,6 14,2 19,6 18,6 12,0 Liquidity Coverage Ratio (LCR), % 261,1 283,6 261,1 337,4 302,2 285,6 283,6 Operating cost/income, % 55 48 55 61 51 52 48 Number of FTE, end of period 204 209 98 204 207 98 206 209 209

Business developments

Overall, Q1 2025 was characterised by an increase in business activity, underpinned by lending growth of 2%, deposit growth of 3% and an increase in brokered mortgage credit of 6% compared with Q4 2024.

Capital ratios

The CET 1 capital ratio at 31 March 2025 was 23.5% compared with 23.8% at 31 December 2024. The total capital ratio including MREL was 36.0% at 31 March 2025 against 36.3% at 31 December 2024. The net profit of DKK 60.9m for Q1 2025 is not included in the capital ratios.

Guidance for 2025

The Bank reconfirms its guidance of a net profit for 2025 in the range DKK 210-240m. The guidance is subject to uncertainty and will, among other things, depend on economic developments, loan impairment charges and market value adjustments.

Føroya Banki has banking activities in Greenland and the Faroe Islands and insurance activities in the Faroe Islands. Founded in the Faroe Islands more than a century ago, the Group has total assets of DKK 14.8bn and 204 employees. The Bank is subject to the supervision of the Danish Financial Supervisory Authority and is listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen.

Further information is available in the Interim Report for Q1 2025 (published in English only).

Further information:

Rúna N. Rasmussen, Investor Relations, tel.: (+298) 230 478