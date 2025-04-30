Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 30.04.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 692 internationalen Medien
Renaissance der Kernkraft: Mit dieser Aktie können Sie jetzt vom neuen Uran-Boom profitieren
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0MVGW | ISIN: FO0000000088 | Ticker-Symbol: BNW
Frankfurt
30.04.25
08:03 Uhr
23,400 Euro
+0,300
+1,30 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
FOROYA BANKI P/F Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FOROYA BANKI P/F 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
30.04.2025 08:00 Uhr
11 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Føroya Banki P/F: Satisfactory Q1 financial results

Finanznachrichten News

30.4.2025 08:00:00 CEST | Føroya Banki | Interim report (Q1 and Q3)

Announcement no. 6/2025

"Today, we can present a satisfactory profit after tax of DKK 61m for the first quarter. The first three months of the year were characterised by increasing customer numbers and decent growth across deposits, lending and mortgage credit. Interest, fee and insurance activity incomes were a little above expectations due, in particular, to higher lending growth and a solid insurance result. Costs were in line with expectations, while impairment charge levels reflect the still sound creditworthiness of our customers. Our ongoing work to develop excellent digital solutions for our customers passed yet another milestone with the launch of a new chatbot designed to make being a customer of the Bank easier - and which is also the first chatbot that can understand and respond to customers' enquiries in Faroese. We have a positive outlook on the rest of the year, though with the proviso that we have not yet felt the full impact of the ongoing rate cuts or of the potential negative economic consequences of the current geopolitical unrest and the risk of an intensified trade war," says Turið F. Arge, CEO Føroya Banki.

Highlights from Føroya Banki's interim report for Q1 2025

DKKmQ1 2025Q1 2024IndexQ1 2025Q4 2024IndexQ3 2024Q2 2024Q1 2024
Net interest income7692 837678 98879092
Net fee and commission income2019 1022019 103181719
Net insurance income1612 1311610 151201512
Other operating income (less reclassification)1311 117139 138101011
Operating income125135 93125117 106135132135
Operating costs-69-65 106-69-72 96-69-68-65
Profit before impairment charges5670 805646 123666370
Impairment charges, net-5-2322-511-4567-23
Operating profit5147 1075157 89727047
Non-recurring items00 00 000
Profit before investment portfolio earnings and tax5147 1075157 89727047
Investment portfolio earnings2523109253181483523
Profit before tax7670 1087688 8611910570
Tax1515 981515 97231815
Net profit6155 1116172 84968755
Loans and advances9.2728.915 1049.2729.086 1029.0729.0238.915
Deposits and other debt10.3068.930 11510.30610.007 1039.3599.1808.930
Mortgage credit2.9062.621 1112.9062.741 1062.5792.5852.621
Equity1.7881.824 981.7882.076 862.0041.9091.824
Total capital ratio, incl. MREL capital, %36,039,9 36,036,3 37,940,839,9
CET 1 capital, %23,525,0 23,523,8 25,125,625,0
ROE, %12,612,0 12,614,2 19,618,612,0
ROE, excl. one-offs, %12,612,0 12,614,2 19,618,612,0
Liquidity Coverage Ratio (LCR), %261,1283,6 261,1337,4 302,2285,6283,6
Operating cost/income, %5548 5561 515248
Number of FTE, end of period204209 98204207 98206209209

Business developments
Overall, Q1 2025 was characterised by an increase in business activity, underpinned by lending growth of 2%, deposit growth of 3% and an increase in brokered mortgage credit of 6% compared with Q4 2024.

Capital ratios
The CET 1 capital ratio at 31 March 2025 was 23.5% compared with 23.8% at 31 December 2024. The total capital ratio including MREL was 36.0% at 31 March 2025 against 36.3% at 31 December 2024. The net profit of DKK 60.9m for Q1 2025 is not included in the capital ratios.

Guidance for 2025
The Bank reconfirms its guidance of a net profit for 2025 in the range DKK 210-240m. The guidance is subject to uncertainty and will, among other things, depend on economic developments, loan impairment charges and market value adjustments.

Føroya Banki has banking activities in Greenland and the Faroe Islands and insurance activities in the Faroe Islands. Founded in the Faroe Islands more than a century ago, the Group has total assets of DKK 14.8bn and 204 employees. The Bank is subject to the supervision of the Danish Financial Supervisory Authority and is listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen.

Further information is available in the Interim Report for Q1 2025 (published in English only).

Further information:
Rúna N. Rasmussen, Investor Relations, tel.: (+298) 230 478

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.