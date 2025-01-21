Føroya Banki P/F: Føroya Banki revises its 2024 net profit guidance upwards

21.1.2025 14:21:20 CET | Føroya Banki | Inside information

Announcement no. 1/2025

Føroya Banki is revising the guidance for the net profit for 2024 from the earlier announced estimate of DKK 275-300m to be in the range DKK 302-312m.

The adjustment is primarily driven by a solid investment portfolio return and a level of impairments lower than expected, reflecting the general sound credit quality of the bank's customers.

The bank will announce its financial guidance for 2025 next week while the 2024 annual report will be published on 26 February 2025.

