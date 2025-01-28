Føroya Banki P/F: Føroya Banki announces its financial guidance for 2025

28.1.2025 16:34:58 CET | Føroya Banki | Inside information

Announcement no. 2/2025

Føroya Banki expects net profit for 2025 in the DKK 210-240 million range

The bank expects net profit for 2025 in the DKK 210-240 million range, corresponding to a ROE of 10.4% - 11.9%.

A precondition for the guidance is that the Central Bank in 2025 will lower the interest rate by accumulative 0.75 percentage points. Furthermore, the guidance is based on impairments amounting to 0.30 percentage points of the bank's loan portfolio.

The guidance is subject to uncertainties relating to the interest-rate developments, return on the investment portfolio, impairments and geopolitical affairs respectively.

Føroya Banki will publish the annual report for 2024 on 26 February 2025. The financial guidance as well as the bank's expected dividend payment will be further elaborated in the annual report for 2024.

Contacts