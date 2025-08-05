Føroya Banki P/F: Increased activity and satisfactory results in H1

5.8.2025 08:00:07 CEST | Føroya Banki | Half Year financial report

Company Announcement no. 10/2025

"The second quarter of the year showed positive momentum across most business areas, and today we present a half-year profit of DKK 190m before tax, which is better than originally expected and 8% higher than the same period of 2024. The positive performance was backed by an increase in deposits, lending and the provision of mortgage loans. In addition to the progress in our core business, the results were supported by solid insurance performance as well as extraordinary income from our ownership interests in sector companies and from the sale of a branch property.

Costs were lower than estimated, and impairment charges were also lower than originally expected, reflecting the generally healthy credit quality of the customer portfolio. Our expectations for the second half of the year remain positive; however, they are subject to uncertainties related to interest rate developments as well as potential negative economic impacts from geopolitical unrest and an intensifying trade war," said Føroya Banki CEO Turið F. Arge.





Highlights of Føroya Banki's interim report for H1 2025

Highlights and ratios DKKm H1 2025 H1 2024 Index Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Index Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Net interest income 160 182 88 84 76 110 78 87 90 Net fee and commission income 39 36 107 19 20 97 19 18 17 Net insurance income 42 27 158 27 16 172 10 20 15 Other operating income (less reclassification) 37 21 174 24 13 185 9 10 10 Operating income 279 266 105 154 125 124 117 135 132 Operating costs 137 133 103 68 69 99 72 69 68 Profit before impairment charges 142 133 106 86 56 154 46 66 63 Impairment charges, net 7 16 43 2 5 34 -11 -6 -7 Operating profit 135 118 115 84 51 166 57 72 70 Non-recurring items 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Profit before investment portfolio earnings and tax 135 118 115 84 51 166 57 72 70 Investment portfolio earnings 55 58 95 30 25 122 31 48 35 Profit before tax 190 175 108 115 76 151 88 119 105 Tax 36 33 108 21 15 146 15 23 18 Net profit 154 142 108 93 61 153 72 96 87 Loans and advances 9.697 9.023 107 9.697 9.272 105 9.086 9.072 9.023 Deposits and other debt 10.407 9.180 113 10.407 10.306 101 10.007 9.359 9.180 Mortgage credit 2.909 2.585 113 2.909 2.906 100 2.741 2.579 2.585 Equity 1.881 1.909 99 1.881 1.788 105 2.076 2.004 1.909 Total capital ratio, incl. MREL capital, % 35,9 40,8 35,9 36,0 36,3 37,9 40,8 CET 1 capital, % 22,7 25,6 22,7 23,5 23,8 25,1 25,6 ROE, % 15,6 15,1 20,3 12,6 14,2 19,6 18,6 ROE, excl. one-offs, % 15,6 15,1 20,3 12,6 14,2 19,6 18,6 Liquidity Coverage Ratio (LCR), % 259,7 285,6 259,7 261,1 337,4 302,2 285,6 Operating cost/income, % 49 50 44 55 61 51 52 Number of FTE, end of period 199 209 96 199 204 98 207 206 209

Business developments

Overall, the second quarter was characterised by business growth, reflected in a 5% increase in lending, a 1% increase in deposits and stable mortgage lending activity compared to Q1 2025. The increase in lending was driven by an increase in lending to corporate customers in the Faroe Islands and in Greenland. The increase in deposits was mainly attributable to the personal banking segment in Greenland.

Capital ratios

At 30 June 2025, the Group had a CET 1 capital ratio of 22.7%, against 23.8% at 31 December 2024. The total capital ratio including MREL was 35.9% at 30 June 2025 against 36.3% at 31 December 2024. The reduction in the CET1 capital ratio was mainly due to growth in risk-weighted assets, as a result of the Bank's loan portfolio having increased by approximately DKK 600m since the end of 2024.

The net profit of DKK 154.0m for H1 2025 is not included in the calculation of capital ratios. If the net profit had been included, the CET1 capital ratio would have been 24.7%, and the total capital ratio including MREL would have been 38.0%.

Guidance for 2025

On 28 January, Føroya Banki announced expectations of a net profit for 2025 in the DKK 210-240m range. Subsequently, on 15 July 2025, the Bank revised its net profit guidance upwards to a range of DKK 235-265m. The guidance is subject to uncertainty related to interest rate developments, adverse consequences of the geopolitical unrest and the risk of intensified trade war.



Føroya Banki has banking activities in Greenland and the Faroe Islands and insurance activities in the Faroe Islands. Founded in the Faroe Islands more than a century ago, the Group has total assets of DKK 14.6bn and 199 employees. The Bank is subject to the supervision of the Danish Financial Supervisory Authority and is listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen.

Further details are available in the H1 2025 interim report.

