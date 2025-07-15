NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES

New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - July 15, 2025) - MiMedia Holdings Inc. (TSXV: MIM) (OTCQB: MIMDF) (FSE: KH3) ("MiMedia" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce its attendance at the following, upcoming investor conferences this Summer.

CEM's TSX Venture Growth Capital Event in Kelowna, BC: July 18 th to July 20 th

Firm 361's 4 th Newport Conference in Newport, RI: July 20 th

Opal Group's Public Funds Summit East in Newport, RI: July 21 st - July 23 rd

Opal Group's Family Office & Private Wealth Legacy Summit in Water Mill, NY: August 26th - August 27th

If anyone would like further information on these events or wishes to meet with a representative of MiMedia, please reach out to investors@mimedia.com.

About MiMedia

Certain statements in this press release constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "continue", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "may", "will", "potential", "proposed" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. Forward-looking statements in this press release include statements regarding attendance at investor conferences. Such forward-looking statements are based on the current expectations of management of MiMedia. Actual events and conditions could differ materially from those expressed or implied in this press release as a result of known and unknown risk factors and uncertainties affecting MiMedia, including risks regarding the industry in which MiMedia operates, economic factors, the equity markets generally and risks associated with growth and competition. Additional risk factors are also set forth in the Company's management's discussion and analysis and other filings available via the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval+ (SEDAR+) under the MiMedia's profile at www.sedarplus.ca. Although MiMedia has attempted to identify certain factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. No forward-looking statement can be taken as guaranteed. The forward-looking information contained in this press release is made as of the date hereof and the Company is not obligated to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws. Because of the risks, uncertainties and assumptions contained herein, readers should not place any undue reliance on forward looking information.

SOURCE: MiMedia Holdings Inc.