Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 15, 2025) - Stardust Solar Energy Inc. (TSXV: SUN) (OTCQB: SUNXF) (FSE: 6330) today announced that it has awarded new franchises in Etobicoke, Ontario, and Temiskaming, Ontario, bringing its system-wide footprint to 96 franchise territories across Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean.

The signings extend Stardust Solar's momentum in Ontario and keep the Company on track to surpass 100 territories by year-end 2025.

"Ontario remains one of our highest-potential regions," said Mark Tadros, Founder and CEO of Stardust Solar. "Franchise partners in Etobicoke and Temiskaming will benefit from our turnkey training platform-now trusted by more than 2,500 renewable-energy professionals-and from rising homeowner demand for sustainable power solutions."

Strategic Context

Canadian scale-up: The new Ontario franchises raise Stardust Solar's Canadian network to over 30 territories, deepening service coverage in the Greater Toronto Area and Northern Ontario.

North American platform: With 96 territories, the Company has more than tripled its franchise count since 2023, supported by organic growth and targeted acquisitions.

2025 roadmap: Management reiterates guidance to exceed 100 territories by December 31, 2025.

About Stardust Solar:

Stardust Solar is a North American franchisor of renewable energy installation services, specializing in solar panels (PV), energy storage systems, and electric vehicle supply equipment. The Company equips entrepreneurs with branded business management services, cutting-edge equipment, and comprehensive support, including marketing, sales, engineering, and project management. With franchises across Canada and the United States, Stardust Solar drives the adoption of clean energy solutions that boost economic development and create a more sustainable future.

Any number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements as well as future results. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in forward looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurances that the expectations of any forward looking statements will prove to be correct.

SOURCE: Stardust Solar Energy Inc.