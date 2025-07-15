Anzeige
Klinisch validiert. Vertriebsbereit. Und kurz vor der FDA-Zulassung.
WKN: WNDL30 | ISIN: DE000WNDL300 | Ticker-Symbol: WDL1
Tradegate
15.07.25 | 17:16
0,954 Euro
-3,44 % -0,034
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
General Standard
ACCESS Newswire
15.07.2025 16:02 Uhr
NAKIKI SE Goes for Bitcoin: Marc Guilliard from Bitcoin Hotel LLC is Taking over as Head of Bitcoin Treasury Strategy

FRANKFURT, GERMANY / ACCESS Newswire / July 15, 2025 / NAKIKI SE is aligning its business model with Bitcoin. As part of a Bitcoin treasury strategy, Bitcoin will be purchased and financial instruments developed. The aim is to establish a long-term, fully Bitcoin-based capital market strategy. With an uncompromising Bitcoin-only approach, the company aims to take on a pioneering role in Germany. To this end, an investment committee of proven Bitcoin experts will be appointed.

Today, Nakiki SE appointed Marc Guilliard from Bitcoin Hotel LLC as the new head of Bitcoin strategy. Nakiki CEO Andreas Wegerich and Marc Guilliard signed the corresponding contract today in Basel, Switzerland.

Marc Guilliard comments: "The focus is on transforming the company's balance sheet through Bitcoin - no altcoins, no sales. The focus is on strategic Bitcoin metrics such as BTC per share, BTC yield, and the systematic use of an MNAV above 1.0 for targeted Bitcoin accumulation via specially developed financial instruments."

"Just as every company today has a website as a matter of course, every company will need a Bitcoin strategy in the future. Those who position themselves early will benefit from the greatest potential of this technology," continued Marc Guilliard, Head of Bitcoin Strategy at Nakiki SE and founder of Bitcoin Hotel LLC.

