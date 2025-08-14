Anzeige
WKN: WNDL30 | ISIN: DE000WNDL300 | Ticker-Symbol: WDL1
14.08.25 | 09:24
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
General Standard
Nakiki SE Advances Bitcoin Treasury Strategy: Andreas Heine Appointed as Advisor for U.S. Expansion

FRANKFURT AM MAIN, DE / ACCESS Newswire / August 14, 2025 / Nakiki SE is consistently driving forward its transformation into the first German publicly listed company with a dedicated Bitcoin Treasury strategy. In addition to building a substantial Bitcoin reserve, the company aims to establish a second business segment that will generate steady cash flows. To develop this segment, Nakiki plans to acquire companies active within the Bitcoin ecosystem.

The U.S. market plays a pivotal role in this transformation. It is home not only to a large number of investors with extensive crypto expertise, but also to potential acquisition targets; a U.S. listing is likewise being considered for the future. To evaluate and leverage these opportunities, Nakiki has engaged Andreas Heine, CEO of the HeinDEL Group, as a strategic advisor. Mr. Heine is exceptionally well-connected in the U.S. financial industry and has, in the past, successfully attracted numerous strategic investors to German companies and executed multiple M&A transactions.

"As a pure Bitcoin company, the U.S. market is naturally of great strategic importance to us. I am therefore delighted that, with Andreas Heine, we have secured a true insider with a deeply rooted network to support our expansion there," said Andreas Wegerich, CEO of Nakiki SE. "Together, we aim to make a significant impact - in Germany, Europe, and the United States."

The HeinDEL Group, headquartered in Atlanta with offices in New York, Charlotte, and Tampa, specializes in guiding European companies through expansion into the North American market. Through an integrated, one-stop-shop approach, the firm offers a broad range of services, including M&A, site selection, interim management, and access to top-tier legal advisors and investors.

Contact for media inquiries:
Phone: +49 40 285 304 23-0
Email: info@nakikifinance.com

NAKIKI SE
Hanauer Landstr. 204
60314 Frankfurt am Main, Germany

Commercial Register: AG Frankfurt am Main, HRB 137473
WKN: WNDL30
ISIN: DE000WNDL300

SOURCE: Nakiki SE



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/blockchain-and-cryptocurrency/nakiki-se-advances-bitcoin-treasury-strategy-andreas-heine-appointed-1061009

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
