WKN: WNDL30 | ISIN: DE000WNDL300
Xetra
04.09.25 | 16:05
0,850 Euro
-3,19 % -0,028
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
General Standard
1-Jahres-Chart
NAKIKI SE Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NAKIKI SE 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,7920,85417:06
0,7880,84814:27
04.09.2025
139 Leser
NAKIKI SE Announces German Bitcoin Bond: Details to be Presented at Virtual Roundtable on 8 September 2025

FRANKFURT, GERMANY / ACCESS Newswire / September 4, 2025 / NAKIKI SE plans to issue a bond for the purchase of Bitcoin. Details on the German Bitcoin Bond will be presented on 8 September 2025.

On this date, NAKIKI will host a virtual roundtable and warmly invites investors, analysts, and media representatives to attend.

Topics:

  • Structure and key terms of the Bitcoin Bond

  • NAKIKI's investment story as a listed Bitcoin treasury company

  • The strategic role of the bond within the overall concept

Where and when?

  • Date: Monday, 8 September 2025

  • Time: 2:00 p.m. (CEST)

  • Platform: Airtime

  • Registration: Link: https://www.appairtime.com/de/event/170e84ed-0d5f-48ea-a1e0-66046553eee7

Contact for Investor Relations:

Phone: +49 69 348 70 250
E-mail: info@nakikifinance.com
NAKIKI SE
Hanauer Landstr. 204
60314 Frankfurt am Main

SOURCE: Nakiki SE



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/blockchain-and-cryptocurrency/nakiki-se-announces-german-bitcoin-bond-details-to-be-presented-at-vi-1068799

