NAKIKI SE Announces German Bitcoin Bond: Details to be Presented at Virtual Roundtable on 8 September 2025

FRANKFURT, GERMANY / ACCESS Newswire / September 4, 2025 / NAKIKI SE plans to issue a bond for the purchase of Bitcoin. Details on the German Bitcoin Bond will be presented on 8 September 2025.
On this date, NAKIKI will host a virtual roundtable and warmly invites investors, analysts, and media representatives to attend.
Topics:
Structure and key terms of the Bitcoin Bond
NAKIKI's investment story as a listed Bitcoin treasury company
The strategic role of the bond within the overall concept
Where and when?
Date: Monday, 8 September 2025
Time: 2:00 p.m. (CEST)
Platform: Airtime
Registration: Link: https://www.appairtime.com/de/event/170e84ed-0d5f-48ea-a1e0-66046553eee7
Contact for Investor Relations:
Phone: +49 69 348 70 250
E-mail: info@nakikifinance.com
NAKIKI SE
Hanauer Landstr. 204
60314 Frankfurt am Main
