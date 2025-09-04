NAKIKI SE Announces German Bitcoin Bond: Details to be Presented at Virtual Roundtable on 8 September 2025

FRANKFURT, GERMANY / ACCESS Newswire / September 4, 2025 / NAKIKI SE plans to issue a bond for the purchase of Bitcoin. Details on the German Bitcoin Bond will be presented on 8 September 2025.

On this date, NAKIKI will host a virtual roundtable and warmly invites investors, analysts, and media representatives to attend.

Topics:

Structure and key terms of the Bitcoin Bond

NAKIKI's investment story as a listed Bitcoin treasury company

The strategic role of the bond within the overall concept

Where and when?

Date: Monday, 8 September 2025

Time: 2:00 p.m. (CEST)

Platform: Airtime

Registration: Link: https://www.appairtime.com/de/event/170e84ed-0d5f-48ea-a1e0-66046553eee7

Contact for Investor Relations:

Phone: +49 69 348 70 250

E-mail: info@nakikifinance.com

NAKIKI SE

Hanauer Landstr. 204

60314 Frankfurt am Main

