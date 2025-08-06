Nakiki SE Expands Transparency Initiative - Regular Twitter/X Spaces Announced

FRANKFURT, DE / ACCESS Newswire / August 6, 2025 / Nakiki SE (ISIN: DE000WNDL300) announced on July 7, 2025, its strategic pivot to a pure Bitcoin Treasury strategy, aiming to become the first publicly listed German company to hold Bitcoin exclusively as its reserve asset. On July 10, 2025, Marc Guilliard of Bitcoin Hotel LLC was appointed as Lead Advisor and a member of the planned Investment Committee. This move marks a shift away from the previous sole focus on the subsidiary Legal Finance SE, aligning the company more closely with current market interests.

Nakiki SE is now taking the next step:

The company is establishing a dedicated Bitcoin Treasury team, hiring experts in Finance, Treasury, Compliance, IT Security, and Investor Relations.

As part of its General Standard listing, Nakiki SE is committing to a higher level of transparency with the market and its investors. Starting today, the company will host a Twitter/X Space every two weeks. During these sessions, Andreas Wegerich (CEO) and Marc Guilliard (Head of Bitcoin Treasury) will answer questions from analysts, banks, and shareholders-subject to regulatory and legal constraints.

First X Space Session: Saturday, August 9, 2025, starting at 8:00 PM CET

Link: Scheduled: First Bitcoin Treasury Company in Germany / Kickoff & Q&A

Andreas Wegerich:, CEO NAKIKI SE: "The goal of this initiative is to provide the market with ongoing updates regarding the implementation of the strategy, portfolio developments, and organizational progress."

