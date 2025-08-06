Nakiki SE: Nakiki SE Declines to Finance the Inheritance Dispute; Construction Lawsuit Financed Externally

FRANKFURT, DE / ACCESS Newswire / August 6, 2025 / Nakiki SE (ISIN: DE000WNDL300) announces that it will not proceed with financing the previously reviewed inheritance dispute. The company remains fully committed to its Bitcoin Treasury strategy. Meanwhile, the construction lawsuit initially considered for funding has been financed externally and is therefore no longer under Nakiki SE's purview.

SOURCE: Nakiki SE

