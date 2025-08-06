Anzeige
Mittwoch, 06.08.2025
US-Kupfer-Geheimtipp legt nach: Strategisches Projekt zündet Phase 2 mit KI-Bohrplanung
WKN: WNDL30 | ISIN: DE000WNDL300
06.08.2025 09:50 Uhr
Nakiki SE: Nakiki SE Declines to Finance the Inheritance Dispute; Construction Lawsuit Financed Externally

FRANKFURT, DE / ACCESS Newswire / August 6, 2025 / Nakiki SE (ISIN: DE000WNDL300) announces that it will not proceed with financing the previously reviewed inheritance dispute. The company remains fully committed to its Bitcoin Treasury strategy. Meanwhile, the construction lawsuit initially considered for funding has been financed externally and is therefore no longer under Nakiki SE's purview.

SOURCE: Nakiki SE



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/blockchain-and-cryptocurrency/nakiki-se-nakiki-se-declines-to-finance-the-inheritance-dispute-const-1057128

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
