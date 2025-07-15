Bergman & Beving AB: Bergman & Beving acquires H C Coils

Bergman & Beving (B&B) has today acquired all shares in H C Coils Ltd, a leading company in producing made-to-order heat exchangers, used for temperature control, air conditioning and refrigeration. H C Coils is situated in Fareham, United Kingdom. The company has over 70 employees and a turnover of approximately MGBP 10 with good profitability.

"H C Coils is a niche producer of bespoke coils on the UK market. It has an efficient and flexible production process and produces made-to-order, customer-adapted products. This, combined with their short delivery times and high standards of quality and service, distinguishes H C Coils in the market and is something that is highly valued by its customers.", says Mats Gullbrandsson, Head of Division Core Solutions.

"Having developed H C Coils for over 40 years, it is time to hand the company over to a new owner and I am very pleased that B&B will now lead the company going forward. I was impressed by B&B's extensive experience and decentralized culture. With B&B's ownership approach, there are strong prerequisites for achieving success and I am convinced I have found the appropriate owner for H C Coils", says former owner Paul Galloway.

H C Coils will be part of the Core Solutions division and closing will take place with immediate effect. The acquisition is expected to have a marginally positive impact on Bergman & Beving's earnings per share during the current financial year.

Bergman & Beving, founded in 1906, is a Swedish listed group that acquires and develops leading companies with an eternal ownership horizon. The Group's autonomous companies work in expansive niches where they provide value-adding solutions for industrial and construction clients. Each company operates with great freedom on the basis of a decentralized management model that has been creating growth, profitability and sustainable development for more than 100 years. Bergman & Beving is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm, has approximately 1,400 employees and a turnover of approximately SEK 5 billion. The Group consists of about 35 companies represented in more than 25 countries. Read more about our operations at bergmanbeving.com.