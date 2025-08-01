Bergman & Beving AB: Bergman & Beving acquires Donut Safety Systems

Cresto Group, a subsidiary to Bergman & Beving and part of the Safety Technology Division, has today acquired all shares in Donut Safety Systems Limited. Donut Safety Systems delivers certified escape solutions primarily to the Offshore industry. The company has offices in Manchester and Aberdeen, has 14 employees and a turnover of approximately MSEK 40 with good profitability.

"Donut Safety Systems has a strong market position within its niche and complements the other companies within the Cresto Group well. Through the acquisition we strengthen our offering and market position within safety at heights niche", says Björn Skölderud, CEO at Cresto Group.

"With a sense of positivity and confidence, we pass the ownership of Donut Safety Systems to Cresto Group and Bergman & Beving after more than 30 years of it being part of the Hayhurst family. This deal is good for the company and consequently also for its customers", says former majority owner Jack Hayhurst, founder and former Chairman of the company.

Donut Safety Systems will, through Cresto Group, be part of the Safety Technology Division and closing will take place with immediate effect. The acquisition is expected to have a marginally positive impact on Bergman & Beving's earnings per share during the current financial year.

Stockholm, 1 August 2025

Bergman & Beving AB (publ)

For further information please contact:

Magnus Söderlind, President & CEO, Tel: +46 10 454 77 00

Peter Schön, CFO, Tel: +46 70 339 89 99

This information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 6.00 p.m. CEST on 1 August, 2025.

Bergman & Beving, founded in 1906, is a Swedish listed group that acquires and develops leading companies with an eternal ownership horizon. The Group's autonomous companies work in expansive niches where they provide value-adding solutions for industrial and construction clients. Each company operates with great freedom on the basis of a decentralized management model that has been creating growth, profitability and sustainable development for more than 100 years. Bergman & Beving is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm, has approximately 1,400 employees and a turnover of approximately SEK 5 billion. The Group consists of about 35 companies represented in more than 25 countries. Read more about our operations at bergmanbeving.com.