Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 02.02.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
KI für Verteidigung: Der Countdown zu einer der heißesten AI-Hightech-Stories 2026 beginnt jetzt
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 893222 | ISIN: SE0000101362 | Ticker-Symbol: BLRB
Frankfurt
02.02.26 | 08:22
25,500 Euro
-2,67 % -0,700
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
BERGMAN & BEVING AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BERGMAN & BEVING AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
25,80027,10016:52
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
02.02.2026 16:00 Uhr
27 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Bergman & Beving AB: Bergman & Beving acquires A1S

Bergman & Beving has today acquired all shares in A1 Shutters Limited ("A1S"). The company is a leading UK supplier of certified fire curtains and fire shutters. A1S is based in Bolton, Lancashire, United Kingdom, has 54 employees, and generates annual sales of just over GBP 9 million with solid profitability.

"Through the acquisition of A1S, we strengthen our position in the growing and niche segment of certified fire curtains - an area in which we already own companies operating in Sweden and Norway. This acquisition further advances our strategic focus on fire safety," says Eric Persson, Division Manager, Safety Technology.

"After 40 years of ownership, it feels both positive and reassuring to hand over to Bergman & Beving, a company that has consistently demonstrated its ability to build and develop businesses over time. This transaction is good for A1S, and consequently also for A1S's customers," says former principal owner Carl Everest, who will remain as Managing Director of the company following the acquisition.

A1S will become part of the Safety Technology division, with immediate access. The acquisition is expected to have a marginally positive impact on Bergman & Beving's earnings per share during the current financial year.

Stockholm, 2 February 2026

Bergman & Beving Aktiebolag

For further information please contact:
Peter Schön, CFO, Tel: +46 70 339 89 99

This information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 16:00 CET on 2 February, 2026.

Bergman & Beving, founded in 1906, is a Swedish listed group that acquires and develops leading companies with an eternal ownership horizon. The Group's autonomous companies work in expansive niches where they provide value-adding solutions for industrial and construction clients. Each company operates with great freedom on the basis of a decentralized management model that has been creating growth, profitability and sustainable development for more than 100 years. Bergman & Beving is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm, has approximately 1,400 employees and a turnover of approximately SEK 5 billion. The Group consists of about 35 companies represented in more than 25 countries. Read more about our operations at bergmanbeving.com.

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Vorsicht, geheim!
2026 startet mit einem Paukenschlag: Der DAX outperformt den US-Markt, Nachzügler holen auf. Ein erstes Signal, dass der Bullenmarkt an Breite gewinnt. Während viele Anleger weiter auf die großen Tech-Namen setzen, hat sich im Hintergrund längst ein Umschwung vollzogen. Der Fokus verschiebt sich weg von überteuerten KI-Highflyern hin zu soliden Qualitätswerten aus der zweiten Reihe.

Anleger, die jetzt clever agieren, setzen nicht auf das, was war, sondern auf das, was kommt. Unternehmen mit gesunder Bilanz, unterschätztem Potenzial und begrenztem Abwärtsrisiko könnten 2026 zu den großen Gewinnern zählen. Die Gefahr einer schärferen Korrektur bleibt real, gerade für passiv aufgestellte Investoren.

In unserem neuen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau jetzt das Potenzial für überdurchschnittliche Renditen bieten. Stark, günstig und bislang kaum im Fokus.

Jetzt kostenlosen Report herunterladen – bevor es andere tun!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit gratis verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.