Bergman & Beving AB: Bergman & Beving acquires A1S

Bergman & Beving has today acquired all shares in A1 Shutters Limited ("A1S"). The company is a leading UK supplier of certified fire curtains and fire shutters. A1S is based in Bolton, Lancashire, United Kingdom, has 54 employees, and generates annual sales of just over GBP 9 million with solid profitability.

"Through the acquisition of A1S, we strengthen our position in the growing and niche segment of certified fire curtains - an area in which we already own companies operating in Sweden and Norway. This acquisition further advances our strategic focus on fire safety," says Eric Persson, Division Manager, Safety Technology.

"After 40 years of ownership, it feels both positive and reassuring to hand over to Bergman & Beving, a company that has consistently demonstrated its ability to build and develop businesses over time. This transaction is good for A1S, and consequently also for A1S's customers," says former principal owner Carl Everest, who will remain as Managing Director of the company following the acquisition.

A1S will become part of the Safety Technology division, with immediate access. The acquisition is expected to have a marginally positive impact on Bergman & Beving's earnings per share during the current financial year.

Bergman & Beving, founded in 1906, is a Swedish listed group that acquires and develops leading companies with an eternal ownership horizon. The Group's autonomous companies work in expansive niches where they provide value-adding solutions for industrial and construction clients. Each company operates with great freedom on the basis of a decentralized management model that has been creating growth, profitability and sustainable development for more than 100 years. Bergman & Beving is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm, has approximately 1,400 employees and a turnover of approximately SEK 5 billion. The Group consists of about 35 companies represented in more than 25 countries. Read more about our operations at bergmanbeving.com.