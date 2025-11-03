Bergman & Beving AB: Bergman & Beving acquires DataLase

Bergman & Beving has today acquired 90 % of the shares in DataLase Holdings Ltd, a global leader in Photonic Printing, providing patented, sustainable, inkless, and customized printing solutions for products and packaging. DataLase is situated outside of Liverpool, United Kingdom and has a turnover of approximately MGBP 4 with good profitability.

"DataLase offers a unique printing solution, replacing traditional ink with a patented photonic printing technology. The advantages include top printing quality, high efficiency on packaging line, a clean printing environment and less waste. In a market with a growing need for sustainable printing solutions, DataLase is well positioned and will become a valuable addition to B&B's current holdings", says Eric Persson, Head of Division Safety Technology.

"I am very pleased that B&B has become a majority shareholder in DataLase. B&B has proven its ability to build and develop niche technical companies over a long period of time. I'm looking forward to taking DataLase to the next level under the ownership of B&B", says Clare Lewis, who will remain as CEO and minority shareholder of the remaining 10 % of the shares.

DataLase will be part of the division Safety Technology and closing will take place with immediate effect. The acquisition is expected to have a marginally positive impact on Bergman & Beving's earnings per share during the current financial year.

Stockholm, 3 November 2025

Bergman & Beving Aktiebolag

For further information please contact:

Magnus Söderlind, President & CEO, Tel: +46 10 454 77 00

Peter Schön, CFO, Tel: +46 70 339 89 99

This information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 5 p.m. CET on 3 November, 2025.

Bergman & Beving, founded in 1906, is a Swedish listed group that acquires and develops leading companies with an eternal ownership horizon. The Group's autonomous companies work in expansive niches where they provide value-adding solutions for industrial and construction clients. Each company operates with great freedom on the basis of a decentralized management model that has been creating growth, profitability and sustainable development for more than 100 years. Bergman & Beving is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm, has approximately 1,400 employees and a turnover of approximately SEK 5 billion. The Group consists of about 35 companies represented in more than 25 countries. Read more about our operations at bergmanbeving.com.