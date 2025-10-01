Bergman & Beving AB: Bergman & Beving acquires Modus Gauges

Bergman & Beving has today acquired all shares in Modus Gauges Limited, one of UK's leading suppliers of high-quality pressure and temperature instrumentation. Modus Gauges is situated in Suffolk, United Kingdom and has a turnover of approximately MGBP 2 with good profitability.

"Modus Gauges' products are installed in a wide range of sectors such as the pharmaceutical, HVAC and manufacturing industries. With high standards of quality, service and support, Modus Gauges is highly valued by its customers and will become a valuable addition to Bergman & Beving's current holdings", says Eric Persson, Head of Division Safety Technology.

"I am delighted with the acquisition of Modus Gauges by Bergman & Beving. With their long-term owner strategy, resources and good industry knowledge, I am confident our already strong position in the market will be developed further and excited to see growth into new markets", says former owner Mark Dereve.

Modus Gauges will be part of the Safety Technology division and closing will take place with immediate effect. The acquisition is expected to have a marginally positive impact on Bergman & Beving's earnings per share during the current financial year.

Stockholm, 1 October 2025

Bergman & Beving, founded in 1906, is a Swedish listed group that acquires and develops leading companies with an eternal ownership horizon. The Group's autonomous companies work in expansive niches where they provide value-adding solutions for industrial and construction clients. Each company operates with great freedom on the basis of a decentralized management model that has been creating growth, profitability and sustainable development for more than 100 years. Bergman & Beving is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm, has approximately 1,400 employees and a turnover of approximately SEK 5 billion. The Group consists of about 35 companies represented in more than 25 countries. Read more about our operations at bergmanbeving.com.